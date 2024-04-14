Meryl Streep, 74, Stuns in Thigh-High Slit and Sky-High Heels, Causing Stir

At 74, Meryl Streep continues to captivate and command attention with her timeless elegance and undeniable charisma. Recently, the acclaimed actress turned heads as she stepped out in a daring ensemble that accentuated her statuesque figure.

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Meryl Streep graced the stage with a poignant tribute to her dear friend Cher as she presented her with the prestigious Icon Award.

With heartfelt sincerity, Streep lauded Cher’s indomitable spirit and unwavering compassion, highlighting her remarkable contributions not only to the world of entertainment but also to important social causes. Reflecting on Cher’s boundless generosity and fearless advocacy, Streep praised her for leading with her heart in every facet of her life, from her artistry to her activism.