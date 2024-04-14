Meryl Streep, 74, Stuns in Thigh-High Slit and Sky-High Heels, Causing Stir
At 74, Meryl Streep continues to captivate and command attention with her timeless elegance and undeniable charisma. Recently, the acclaimed actress turned heads as she stepped out in a daring ensemble that accentuated her statuesque figure.
At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Meryl Streep graced the stage with a poignant tribute to her dear friend Cher as she presented her with the prestigious Icon Award.
With heartfelt sincerity, Streep lauded Cher’s indomitable spirit and unwavering compassion, highlighting her remarkable contributions not only to the world of entertainment but also to important social causes. Reflecting on Cher’s boundless generosity and fearless advocacy, Streep praised her for leading with her heart in every facet of her life, from her artistry to her activism.
As Meryl Streep gracefully glided across the stage in a plunging white Lanvin gown, all eyes were drawn to the striking ensemble that accentuated her timeless beauty. With a daring thigh-high slit revealing a glimpse of her toned legs, paired with sky-high heels, Streep exuded confidence and sophistication with every step.
Fans marveled at her choice of footwear and the impeccable styling of her attire, expressing admiration and awe on social media platforms. One Twitter user exclaimed, «There is no 70-year-old (aside from literally Cher) who can wear shoes like this,» while another shared, «I am 52. I have NEVER been able to wear shoes like that.» Streep’s fashion sense reaffirm her status as an icon, both on and off the screen.
In another bold fashion statement that left jaws dropping, Katy Perry turned heads at the latest red carpet event in a completely see-through dress, sending shockwaves through her fan base. While some applauded her daring choice, others couldn’t help but question if she was «trying too hard.»