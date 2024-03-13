Messi, the Dog From ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Goes Viral With Reaction to Robert Downey Jr. Win

Messi the dog was seen applauding with his paws from the audience after Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

The 7-year-old border collie from Anatomy of the Fall, dressed in his finest attire with a stylish bowtie, secured a seat in the front row at the Dolby Theater. Alongside the evening’s top human stars, Messi the dog enjoyed prime seating. Throughout the event, viewers caught glimpses of Messi applauding for all the stars and nominees inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, even during pre-taped segments.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

While Messi undoubtedly captured the spotlight with his adorable presence at the Oscars, another heartwarming moment has also captured our attention. Following Robert Downey Jr.’s receipt of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Messi the dog was seen applauding enthusiastically with his paws from the audience.

In response, online users shared their reactions to the furry movie star. «They really had Messi, the dog from ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ applauding Robert Downey Jr. after his acceptance speech lol,» one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote. In the film, Messi portrays Snoop, the service dog of Milo (Milo Machado-Graner). Directed by Justine Triet and written by Triet and Arthur Harari, the movie, nominated for Best Picture, revolves around a woman who stands trial for the murder of her husband.