Michael Jackson’s Kids Built Their Own Careers Maintaining Dad’s Million Dollar Legacy

Michael Jackson wasn’t just the King of Pop or an incredible dancer—he was also a dad who adored his kids, Prince, Paris, and Bigi. Back when they were young, Michael did what he could to keep them hidden from the paparazzi. Now in their twenties, they make a name for themselves, each building a unique path and fortune while carrying on their father’s legendary spirit.

Michael left a big fortune to them when he died.

AFP/EAST NEWS

When Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, he left behind a massive fortune. Even with a long-standing battle over taxes between his family—who valued his estate anywhere from $111 million (£85m) to $482 million (£368m)—his legacy has kept the cash flowing. After his death, it’s said that 40% of Jackson’s estate went to his mother, Katherine, while another 20% was dedicated to charity. The remaining 40%? That was split among his three kids: Prince, Paris, and Bigi. Before his sudden passing on June 25, Jackson spoke passionately about fatherhood, calling his children “everything” to him. “I enjoy taking care of my children myself,” he told in an interview. “That’s why I had them, so I could take care of them... it’s just a great relief for me.” Raising his kids, he said, made him “happy,” and he dreamed of being “the best father in the world.”

They share a close bond.

Retna / Photoshot / REPORTER / East News

Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson—are set for life. Each receives a generous $8 million allowance annually. When they turn 33, they'll inherit equal shares of half the estate, and by age 40, they’ll receive the remainder. However, after Jackson's passing his children became more visible in the public eye than before, starting with Paris's emotional, impromptu speech at her father's funeral. At just 11 years old, Paris spoke from the heart, “Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much.” It was a touching moment that marked the beginning of their public journey without their father.

Today, the Jackson siblings are each pursuing their own passions and projects, yet their bond remains strong. On March 27, Prince, Paris, and Bigi Jackson made a rare public appearance together for the opening night of MJ: The Musical at Prince Edward Theatre in London. The siblings stepped out on the red carpet before the performance, each showcasing their unique style. Prince Jackson looked dapper in a black suit with a burgundy shirt and black tie, flashing a bright smile. Paris Jackson turned heads in a rust-colored gown, featuring a fitted bodice and flowing off-the-shoulder sleeves. The youngest, Bigi Jackson, kept it sharp in a black suit and white button-up shirt.

Building their own careers

Michael Jackson’s kids might never need to work again, but they’re each making their own way while keeping his legacy alive. Prince Michael Jackson, the oldest, has a net worth of $100 million. He stays out of the spotlight but occasionally posts on Instagram. In 2017, he shut down rumors about his biological connection to his father, saying it didn't matter to him and shouldn't matter to people outside of his family. He also co-founded Heal Los Angeles Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area. Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s only daughter, has a net worth of $100 million, just like her brother Prince. Unlike him, she embraces the public spotlight and has made a name for herself in the entertainment world as an actress and model. In 2020, she released her debut album, "Wilted", and has since dropped more songs, including her latest single, "Hit Your Knees." Though she briefly explored music, Paris is perhaps best known for her acting roles in The Peanut Butter Falcon, Star, and American Horror Stories. While she hasn't reached the same level of fame as her father, Paris continues to forge her own path and build a successful career on her own terms.

Then there’s Bigi Jackson, previously known as Blanket. His net worth is currently unknown, and details about his life are largely kept private. Born via surrogate, he’s reportedly Michael's only biological child, though the identity of his mother remains a secret. Bigi has opted for a quieter, more private life—no public social media, and rarely seen in the media—something his father never managed to achieve. In some ways, he’s living a life his father always sought: one of privacy and peace.

Michael's family continues to mourn his untimely passing.

Michael Jackson's family continues to honor his memory, especially on the 15th anniversary of his death in June 2009. Prince Jackson, 27, led the tributes, sharing a throwback from his father’s iconic 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Instagram. "Miss you pops," he wrote, accompanied by the 1985 *We Are the World* recording. "The world felt better with you in it." In August 2023, his children marked what would’ve been Michael’s 65th birthday. Prince and Bigi hosted a Q&A at the "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas, while Paris paid tribute during her performance in Colorado. "He put 50 years of love and passion into his work so I could stand here," she told the crowd. "I owe everything to him."

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's only daughter, has continually found heartfelt ways to honor her father's memory, like here.