Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton Are in Love, but Fans Keep Noticing Only One Thing

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are officially a couple, and it seems no one is happier about it than Burton! The renowned filmmaker appears to have found a kindred spirit in the stunning Italian actress. Their relationship has captured the attention of fans worldwide, who have been charmed by their unexpected yet enchanting pairing.

On July 3, film director Tim Burton, 65, attended the 64th Globo d'Oro Awards in Rome with Monica Bellucci, 59, who received a lifetime achievement award. In a rare public appearance, Burton lovingly kissed Bellucci's cheek as they posed on the red carpet. Burton wore a black shirt and matching jacket, while Bellucci looked chic in dark sunglasses and a sheer long coat. The couple held hands and Burton gently placed his arm around the Mafia Mamma star's back. But there is one more thing. It looks like Tim Burton can't believe his luck. He is totally into Monica and holds her hand everywhere.

Bellucci confirmed their relationship in June 2023, and her words were filled with heartfelt emotion. She expressed how meeting Tim Burton was one of those rare and special moments in life that one never expects but deeply cherishes. Bellucci shared her genuine happiness about having him in her life, emphasizing how much she loves and appreciates the man he is. She also conveyed her excitement for their future together, not just as partners in life but as collaborators in the film industry.

Before Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci made their red carpet debut as a couple in Rome in October 2023, fans noticed how happy Burton was. He held onto Bellucci’s hand, smiling from ear to ear, and danced with joy whenever he saw her, looking like he was on Cloud 9. "He’s literally giggling and kicking his feet," wrote one user. Another added, "Tim won in life," while others noticed how happiness changed him, "He looks rested AND hydrated. I do hope everyone finds happiness, so I wish the best for him." There were also clips of him kissing her hand, proudly showing her off to the cameras, and more. Monica had become the center of his universe, and he didn't want to hide it from anyone.

We wish Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci many joyful moments together. May their love continue to grow and bring them endless happiness.