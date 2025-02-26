My Birthday Dinner Became a Nightmare Thanks to My Girlfriend’s Selfish Drama

Celebrating your birthday should be a day about you and having fun with your friends and family. But what happens when someone is in charge of the venue, the guest list, and the cake? Sometimes, this can lead to a whole new kind of celebration. Or disaster!

Take for example the story of a young man, who just wanted a nice birthday dinner. He shared his story on Reddit and explained how his birthday dinner turned sour after his girlfriend made a very bold decision [edited] “I had my birthday last weekend, and my girlfriend planned a dinner. She booked a nice restaurant and invited close friends and family. Everything was going great until it was time for dessert. The waiter brought out a cake, but instead of my name, it said: “Will You Marry Me, Sarah?”