My Daughter Didn’t Invite Me to Her Baby Shower, So I Sent Her a Gift She Won’t Forget

13 Disturbing Realities That Show the Twisted Side of Life
Curiosities
11 months ago
Being a mother comes with many joyful moments shared with your child. But as they grow older, things can change—and not everything goes as planned. Just like this mother, who found out about her daughter’s baby shower through social media and decided to do something very unexpected.
Thank you for sharing your story with us. We understand it wasn’t easy for you to come to this realization, but we hope you’ll consider trying a few suggestions we’ve put together.
Baby showers can be emotionally tricky, and this is not the first time we’ve heard a story where someone wasn’t invited at all.