My DIL Broke My House Rules—I Thought Her a Lesson She Won’t Forget

Hi Bright Side,



Every year, I host a big family dinner that’s rooted in tradition. One of my few, firm rules is that everyone must bring a homemade dish—whatever they like, as long as it’s made with their own hands. It’s something that means a lot to me, not just because of the food, but because of the love and time people put into it.

This year, it was my daughter-in-law’s first time attending. She showed up with a store-bought dish and, rather bluntly, said, “I’m not a stay-at-home mom like you. My time is money!” I said nothing at the time, but the comment stuck with me.

When it came time to eat, everyone gathered at the table. That’s when my DIL noticed something different. Next to her dish, I had placed a stack of disposable plates. I simply said, “Here’s something to help speed things up. After all, you don’t have time for all this effort, do you? And since this isn’t homemade, I figured you wouldn’t mind eating off paper plates while we enjoy the tradition at the table.”

She burst into tears.

I know my reaction was sharp, but so was her dismissal of something that matters deeply to me. Now I wonder—was I too harsh, or simply setting a boundary in my own home?



Sincerely,

A Tradition-Loving Host

