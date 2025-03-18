My Family Expects Me to Pay for My Brother’s College Because I Helped My Fiancée

But then my younger brother, Noah, found out. He’s still in college, and let’s just say he didn’t take it well. He straight-up asked why I couldn’t help him too. There's been this lingering tension ever since I "got out" and made something of myself.

I get it. It sucks to feel like you're stuck while someone else is moving ahead. But honestly? We’re not that close, and it didn’t feel like he was asking out of real need—more like entitlement. Exactly. It’s almost like he expected me to throw him a lifeline just because I had found some footing.

But here's the kicker: the more I thought about it, the more it felt like he wanted me to fix everything for him. Like he didn't want to face the grind or the discomfort of figuring it out on his own. It’s frustrating, because I get it. But it’s like he was asking me to do the hard parts for him.