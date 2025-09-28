My Friend Used Me Like an ATM—Until I Finally Gave Her a Lesson She Won’t Forget

When you first met them, they were funny, charming, and real. But over time, you noticed the cracks — self-centeredness, controlling the group, and expecting you to pick up the slack whenever they needed something. You’ve watched them exile other friends who spoke up, so you keep quiet. The last thing you want is drama.

So, how do you protect yourself without sparking a war? Let’s start with what not to do.

❌ Don’t Confront Head-On

Calling them out may feel satisfying in the moment, but it can backfire. Friends with narcissistic tendencies often deflect, deny, or twist your words to make you look “mean” or “aggressive.” Instead of gaining insight, they may roast you behind your back.

❌ Don’t Over-Explain

Sharing how you feel seems fair, but a manipulative friend may use that info later to guilt-trip or hurt you. Keep your emotions safe and private.

❌ Don’t Name-Call

Even if they’ve been awful, avoid labels like “selfish” or “mean girl.” It won’t change them — it just gives them ammo.

✅ What To Do Instead: Empathize, Don’t Enable

The secret is to show compassion while standing firm. Let’s say your friend asks you to help with a project — in the past, you ended up doing the whole thing. This time, try:

“I know this stresses you out, and I’m here for you. But I can’t come over. I’ll cheer you on from afar — you’ve got this!”

They may push, guilt-trip, or demand reasons. Don’t take the bait. Stay kind but firm:

“I know you’re anxious. I’m rooting for you. I can’t be there, but I’m sending good energy your way.”

If they bombard you with texts, ignore them for a while. Go for a walk, clear your head, let them cool down. Later, you can send a supportive message like:

“I know tonight was tough, but I’m proud of you for pushing through.”

🌱 Why This Works

You’re supportive, so they can’t accuse you of being cruel.

You avoid over-explaining, so they have nothing to weaponize.

You keep your power by saying no without guilt.

They might sulk or act cold, but they’ll have no “bullets” to use against you. Over time, they’ll either move on or respect your boundary.