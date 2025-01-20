My Friend’s Husband Has a Crush on Me—She Accused Me of “Looking Hot”

Imagine this: you’re just living your life, dressing in your usual style when, suddenly, a close friend asks you to stop wearing makeup and switch to baggy clothes—all that because her husband might have a crush on you. This is exactly what happened to a 29-year-old woman (OP), whose viral Reddit post sparked debates about friendship, boundaries, and self-respect.

The incident

The OP begins her post with a shocking revelation: “My (29f) friend (31f) has told me that her husband (35m) has a crush on me.” Naturally, this admission left her feeling awkward, but things escalated when her friend asked her to stop wearing makeup and switch to baggy clothes whenever they were around her husband. The request came to a head during a group dinner at a “reasonably expensive restaurant.” The OP explained, “There’s nothing I could wear that is baggy that would have suited the restaurant we were in. My style is very conservative, and I was wearing a very average dress with heels.” Despite her thoughtful choice of attire, her friend accused her of intentionally “looking hot” and expressed anger over her appearance after the event. “We went out for dinner at a restaurant with a few others (7 of us in total, including my friend and her husband), and she texted me when I got home saying she was angry at me for ‘looking hot’ after she asked me to not wear makeup.”

The situation was turning intense.

The OP turned to Reddit for guidance. Meanwhile, the husband’s behavior became increasingly inappropriate. “He just liked an old Instagram pic from way back (bikini pic!). He is now blocked,” she updated. This action made it clear that the problem lay with the husband, not her appearance.

The resolution

Feeling torn between preserving her friendship and standing up for herself, the OP acknowledged her desire to support her friend but questioned whether the request was fair. “I’ve written out several responses ranging from an apology to being quite rude—I chose one and sent it.” “I wrote: ’Sorry it’s taken me a while to reply, but I wanted to consider this properly and not react emotively. I’m sorry you feel that way, but I don’t think it’s fair or reasonable to ask me to change how I look because of your husband.

My advice is to speak to (husband’s name) and work on your relationship because projecting your issues onto me isn’t going to help you, but it will damage our friendship. You have nothing to be insecure about; you’re the most beautiful person, inside and out, I’ve ever met. I’m here for you if you want to talk through it.’”

Her friend’s reaction was unexpectedly positive. “5 minutes after I pressed send, she knocked on my door with a bunch of flowers, cried, and gave me a hug while apologizing,” the OP wrote. The friend admitted that her behavior stemmed from problems in her marriage and promised to work on them. The two had a long chat and reconciled. Ultimately, the OP’s decision to address the issue with honesty and compassion not only preserved her friendship but also encouraged her friend to confront the real problem: her marriage. As one commenter aptly put it, “Why would you dim your shine for someone else?” The point is, it’s their responsibility to work through their issues.