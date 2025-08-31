My Girlfriend Ditched My Home-Cooked Meal for Pizza

Hi <strong>Bright Side,

My girlfriend, Melisa, and I have been together for about a year and a half. I’ve always been the kind of person who shows love through actions, especially cooking. My girlfriend, on the other hand, isn’t really a foodie, but she’s always seemed to appreciate the effort I put in. Or so I thought.

A few weeks ago, I decided to surprise her. I spent almost the entire day preparing her absolute favorite dish to make: chicken cordon bleu, with a creamy sauce and roasted asparagus. It’s a bit time-consuming, but definitely worth it.

I had to leave for my night shift shortly after I finished, but I left the meal carefully covered in the fridge with a note telling her to enjoy.

But an hour into my shift, she called and asked if I wanted a pizza. I was a bit taken aback and told her I had already cooked. Then I heard her smirk and say, “Oh, that? I already threw it down the toilet.”