Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story. Going through something like this must be incredibly painful, but please remember that you are not alone, and none of this is your fault. Here are some suggestions to help you navigate this difficult time:

Set Firm Boundaries: You are not obligated to share what was legally and rightfully left to you. If speaking to your dad and uncle becomes emotionally draining, consider limiting contact or only discussing neutral topics. You do not need to justify your grandmother’s decision.

Seek Legal Advice: If you’re concerned about potential legal challenges from your family, consulting an attorney specializing in estate disputes can provide clarity. Understanding your rights will empower you to protect what is yours.

Lean on Your Support System: Surround yourself with people who truly care about your well-being. Whether it’s close friends, extended family members, or even online communities, having a support system can help you feel less alone during this time.

Prioritize Your Well-Being: It’s easy to get caught up in the stress and negativity, but don’t forget to take care of yourself. Engage in activities that bring you peace, whether that’s traveling, reading, or pursuing a hobby. Your mental health is just as important as securing your inheritance.

Focus on Your Future: Your grandmother left you this inheritance because she trusted you. Instead of feeling guilty, honor her memory by making smart financial decisions. Whether it’s investing, buying a home, or securing your future, use this gift to build the life you deserve.

Inheritance battles can bring out the worst in people, but your grandmother saw the truth. She left her legacy to the person who truly cared for her, and that is something no one can take away from you.