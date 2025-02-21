Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Visit India With 3-Year-Old Daughter, Fans Focus on One Detail
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making the most of their family time in India, celebrating a special occasion with their loved ones. The power couple, their three-year-old daughter, Malti, and Nick's parents recently traveled to Mumbai to attend the wedding of Priyanka’s brother. While fans were thrilled to see glimpses of their extravagant celebrations, one particular detail in the photos caught everyone’s attention.
The Bollywood icon and her singer husband looked stunning as they coordinated outfits for Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding, who tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka, 42, dazzled in a stylish and sparkly blue lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra, and jewelry by Bulgari.
Nick, 32, complemented her in a contrasting off-white suit, embracing the Indian culture by pairing it with a matching turban. Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. also joined the couple in beautiful Indian attires, adding to the family's picture-perfect appearance.
The wedding celebrations were nothing short of grand, with Priyanka sharing several snapshots and videos of the multi-day event, featuring the whole family, including daughter Malti, in extravagant outfits. The images capture the essence of the wedding and the deep cultural traditions that surround it.
Among them was a clip of Nick performing the popular Jonas Brothers' song When You Look Me in the Eyes at the pre-wedding sangeet night, supported by his dad on stage, delighting guests with a heartfelt performance.
Despite the glitz and glamour of the wedding, fans couldn’t help but notice one heartwarming detail in the photos. A moment that melted hearts was a candid clip of Priyanka and Nick trying to take a photo together while holding Malti. However, their daughter had other plans—while being held by Nick, she playfully reached for his face, touching him repeatedly as he smiled at her antics. Instead of posing for the picture, Nick embraced the moment with a warm reaction, making fans swoon over the father-daughter bond.
The video quickly gained attention online, with fans swooning over the cute father-daughter moment. "I am in *shambles* at the footage of Malti playing with Nick’s face and his reactions 😭 y’all are the best/sweetest parents and the most precious family," commented one. "Malti-Marie picking daddy's face...is so adorable, oh my goooshhh", added another.
Many also focused on one detail on Malti's hand. She appeared to have a delicate brown tattoo on it—henna. It is usually applied by family members during a pre-wedding function called "Mehndi". The tiny design looked adorable on her little hands, and fans were quick to gush over the sweet cultural touch.
"Love the hand painting, your daughter seems to like it, beautiful", commented a fan. "So cute...Malti's hand with henna on it," another agreed.
Just like Malti, Mama Jonas flaunted heena on her hands while dressed in a pink saree.
