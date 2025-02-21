Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Visit India With 3-Year-Old Daughter, Fans Focus on One Detail

Despite the glitz and glamour of the wedding, fans couldn’t help but notice one heartwarming detail in the photos. A moment that melted hearts was a candid clip of Priyanka and Nick trying to take a photo together while holding Malti. However, their daughter had other plans—while being held by Nick, she playfully reached for his face, touching him repeatedly as he smiled at her antics. Instead of posing for the picture, Nick embraced the moment with a warm reaction, making fans swoon over the father-daughter bond.

The video quickly gained attention online, with fans swooning over the cute father-daughter moment. "I am in *shambles* at the footage of Malti playing with Nick’s face and his reactions 😭 y’all are the best/sweetest parents and the most precious family," commented one. "Malti-Marie picking daddy's face...is so adorable, oh my goooshhh", added another.