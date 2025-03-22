My Husband "Accidentally" Let My Son’s Pet Turtle Go, I Suspect His Mom Was Involved
There are good mothers-in-law, and then there are the ones who overstep, meddle, and act like they know what’s best for everyone. Unfortunately, mine falls into the second category. Read my story and advise.
Here's Emma's letter.
Hi Bright Side,
My son, Jake, had a pet turtle named Oliver. He adored that little guy—fed him every day, talked to him, even read books to him at night. Oliver was more than just a pet; he was Jake’s little buddy.
Then, one day, Oliver was gone. My husband told me, all casual, "It was an accident. I left the tank open, and he must have crawled away."
Oliver’s tank was in Jake’s room, on a high shelf. There’s no way he just crawled out. And then I remembered something—my mother-in-law had been over the day before. She’s never liked the turtle. She called it “gross” and kept saying things like, "That thing doesn’t belong in the house."
I confronted my husband again, pressing him for details. He got defensive, saying, "It was just a mistake. Why are you making this a big deal?" But I know him. And I know his mom.
She’s done stuff like this before—meddling in little ways, always acting like she knows best. My gut tells me she said something, maybe even convinced my husband to get rid of Oliver.
I didn’t buy it for a second.
Now, I don’t know what to do. Do I confront my mother-in-law? Do I keep pushing my husband for the truth? Or do I just accept that Oliver is gone and try to make it up to Jake?
All I know is, this wasn’t an accident. And I don’t think I can just let it go.
—Emma
Here's what we advise to do.
1. Talk to Your Husband—And Don’t Let Him Brush It Off
Emma, you know this wasn’t an accident, and your husband’s reaction says a lot. Have a serious conversation with him—not just about Oliver, but about honesty and respect. If he let his mom influence this decision and lied to you, that’s a problem. Make it clear that this isn’t just about a turtle—it’s about trust.
2. Confront Your Mother-in-Law, but Stay Calm
If your gut tells you she was involved, it’s worth addressing. Ask her directly but without attacking. Say something like, “I know you never liked Oliver, and now he’s mysteriously gone. Do you know anything about that?”
Watch her reaction. If she denies it but acts guilty, you’ll have your answer. Setting boundaries now will help prevent her from interfering again.
3. Help Your Son Through This Loss
Jake lost his pet, and whether or not he knows the full truth, he’s hurting. Acknowledge his feelings, let him grieve, and maybe even talk about getting a new pet—one that your husband and mother-in-law won’t be able to make disappear. This is a chance to show him that his feelings matter, even when others dismiss them.
4. Decide How to Move Forward With Your Husband
This isn’t just about Oliver—it’s about the bigger issue of trust and decision-making in your marriage. If your husband is willing to admit what happened and take responsibility, you can work through it. But if he keeps lying or refuses to stand up to his mom, that’s a deeper issue.
Think about what you’re willing to tolerate and what changes need to happen for you to feel respected in your home.