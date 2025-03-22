My Husband "Accidentally" Let My Son’s Pet Turtle Go, I Suspect His Mom Was Involved

Oliver’s tank was in Jake’s room, on a high shelf. There’s no way he just crawled out. And then I remembered something—my mother-in-law had been over the day before. She’s never liked the turtle. She called it “gross” and kept saying things like, "That thing doesn’t belong in the house."

I confronted my husband again, pressing him for details. He got defensive, saying, "It was just a mistake. Why are you making this a big deal?" But I know him. And I know his mom.

She’s done stuff like this before—meddling in little ways, always acting like she knows best. My gut tells me she said something, maybe even convinced my husband to get rid of Oliver.