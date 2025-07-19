My Husband and I Are Struggling Financially, but My Daughter Refuses to Help Us

My husband’s health is declining, and I have arthritis and will need surgery soon. We’re both retired and scared. When we asked our eldest daughter for help with medical costs, she yelled, “I don’t owe you a thing!” It really stung, but she was right.

I thought it was all she had to say, but then she continued, “You have to realize that you always made me feel used.” I thought I misheard her at first. But she was just beginning. She added, “My entire childhood felt like one long unpaid job. And now you want more?”

She said she’d come home from school, exhausted, but she still had a whole list of things we expected her to do. But it was what she said next that really stuck with me. She told me that I believed it was normal, and she was right.



The thing that I didn’t realize was that it wasn’t such a good thing. For her, being mature wasn’t a personality trait. It was a coping mechanism, one she built because she didn’t feel like she was allowed to be a child.



“You always relied on me, but never understood that I was a child, too. I also needed to be protected. I also wanted to have fun. But I wasn’t allowed to.” I didn’t know what to say. I wanted to tell her she was wrong, to defend myself, but I couldn’t.



“When my brothers failed, struggled, and made mistakes, you were there for them. You were soft and caring. You let them be kids. When I saw that, I couldn’t help but wonder why I didn’t get the same treatment.”

Those words crushed me. I thought I was doing my best, giving them everything they needed. But the truth was that I was making things worse.



We leaned on her because we knew that she was capable of handling it. But now realize that all we were doing was holding her back from doing all the things she loved.



Since that day, she has cut off all contact with us. I have sent her one message after another, but she doesn’t reply. She doesn’t even read them. And I’m not doing it because of the money. I’m doing it because I want my daughter back. I want to try to apologize for everything I’ve put her through.