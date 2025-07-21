My Husband Passed Away Years Ago, Then He Walked Through the Door

I reached out, touched his arm, and, yeah, he was real. It felt like nothing had changed. I asked him “How? Why would you do this to us?” I couldn’t believe it. He started telling me his story. Apparently, after he left, he found some woman online. She was everything he thought he wanted. He left us, moved far away to be with her. Turns out, she wasn’t real. He’d been catfished. Lost money, everything.