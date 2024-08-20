My Husband Ruined Our Marriage Because He Shaved My Hair Off

Life can take unexpected turns, and for one of our readers, a routine moment became a wake-up call. While applying makeup in the bathroom, her husband pulled a prank that felt more hurtful than funny. Now, she’s left questioning their relationship, wondering why he would do something so cruel.

She wrote to us, looking for advice.

Deirdre McCumber Dunbar day ago It is called domestic violence- violence or abuse of another family member. Cutting your hair is aggressive and abusive. You could have called the police. You certainly should be concerned about this behavior. And yes since this was an aggressive act you should get out of the relationship. - - Reply

Thank you for reaching out! We’ve got some advice that, hopefully, could help you work through this situation.

He might be testing your limits.

Your husband might be trying to see how far he can go with what you’ll accept. By pulling this “prank,” he could be gauging your reaction. If you let it slide without showing that it’s unacceptable, he may continue to push boundaries, gradually escalating his behavior. The most effective way to handle this is to communicate that you won’t tolerate such actions, especially from someone who is supposed to protect and support you as a partner.

Consider reporting him.

Cutting someone’s hair without their consent is considered assault and bodily harm. If you choose to, you can file a report with the police. This isn’t just about overstepping personal boundaries—it’s a serious violation. The impact of cutting someone’s hair without their consent isn’t only physical; It can lead to significant emotional and psychological distress.

Get a divorce.

It’s unlikely you’ll ever feel completely comfortable around him again. You might find yourself constantly on edge, worried about what he might do next without warning. If he’s already ignoring your feelings now, chances are he won’t start caring about them in the future. Unfortunately, some people do change after marriage, and this could be your first glimpse of your husband’s darker side. The troubling part is that this may just be the beginning—you never know what else he will come up with.

Take some time apart and ask your husband to seek therapy.

If divorce isn’t your immediate choice, consider separating for a while. You must insist he sees a therapist. The way he “pranked” you was not only cruel but also abusive. Something that shifted his perception of you might have happened recently—perhaps a promotion or a compliment from someone else that sparked his resentment. However, this doesn’t justify his actions. Suppose you’re sure that nothing specific could have triggered this behavior. In that case, it might be wise to suggest he checks in with a professional about his mental health or other potential health issues.