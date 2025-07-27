My Husband Thinks He Can “Clock Out” of Parenting—He Needs a Reality Check

Well, my husband insists he must be asleep by 11 or he “can’t function.” It wasn’t a problem until we had the baby. The baby sometimes will stay asleep when I put him to bed (I nurse him to sleep), and sometimes he wakes up screaming.

Last night I told Brad I had my student at 23:00, and I would try to have our baby sleeping by then. He asked me, “What is your plan if the baby wakes up? My bedtime is 23:00, so hopefully you have thought of something.” I said, “Well, hopefully he stays asleep. If not, you will just have to take care of him, or put him on his play mat and entertain him.”

He resolutely said, “Bedtime is 23:00, and I will go to bed.” Come 23:00, the baby is in bed, and my husband is just getting out of the shower. During my late work call, the baby cried. I excused myself and rushed to soothe him. I guess he woke up moments after I started with my student, as when I came out of the office, he was walking around with our baby. I took him, nursed him back to sleep.



Once I finished my class, I checked on my husband and was shocked to see he had locked himself in the bedroom.

This morning, he was a bit annoyed with me. When I tried to hug him goodbye as he was leaving for work, he did not hug me back. We always do this before he leaves, so I said, “Are you upset with me still?” He replied, “Yes, you crossed my boundary. My bedtime is 23:00. We discussed this. I go to bed, and anything past that is your problem to solve if the baby wakes up.”

He left for work...and I was just thinking...what?? I feel I need to have some discussion with Brad about this, but what if I told him he has no more boundaries with his sleep, and he is being ridiculous?