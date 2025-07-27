My Husband’s Ex Approached Me — With Something He Never Wanted Me to See

Hi Bright Side,

This happened Thursday night, and honestly, I still don’t know what to think.

I had just finished work and was walking out of the building when this woman came up to me. I didn’t recognize her, but she walked right up like she knew me. At first, I thought maybe I’d seen her around somewhere or she was going to ask for directions. But she just stared at me for a second, then said, “You must be the new one. He always moves on fast.”

And the way she said it, super calm, like she wasn’t there to argue or anything, just to drop something off. That’s when it hit me that she might be the ex my husband never wants to talk about.

She handed me an envelope. Said I should read it before things got messier, then just walked off. I just stood there for a second. I couldn’t understand what was happening.