My Mom Left Me in a Stairwell as a Newborn — Now She Is Back, Begging for My Help

When faced with a sudden, emotional decision, even the most confident among us can feel the weight of doubt and guilt. This happened to our reader when her birth mother, whom she had never met, showed up at her door needing help. She made a difficult choice that left her feeling guilty and now she’s looking for advice on whether she did the right thing.

Her biological mother abandoned her right after birth.

“My biological mom got pregnant when she was only 23 years old. Her boyfriend left her immediately after she told him about a child. She gave me up as soon as I was born because she believed having a child out of wedlock would ruin her chances of marrying and starting what she called a real family.”



“The couple who adopted me were wonderful, loving people who raised me with all the care and support a child could need. When my adoptive mom told me the truth about my birth parents, I naturally wanted to connect with my birth mother. I called her one day to set up a meeting so we could get to know each other. But she refused, saying she already had children and that I had an adoptive mom, so we should just leave things as they are.”

30 years later, her mother changed her mind and appeared at Amelia’s doorstep.

“I was 30 years old when she showed up on my doorstep, alone and homeless. I could hardly believe the frail woman standing before me, clutching a tattered bag, was the same person who had given me away.” “Now, here she was, her eyes tired and pleading. ’Amelia,’ she said, her voice cracking, ’I know this is a lot to ask, but I have no one else. I’ve lost everything.’” “I stood there, trying to process the situation. The woman who had once relinquished me for the sake of her future now had no one else to turn to. I felt a swirl of emotions — anger, confusion, and a reluctant sense of responsibility.”

In her most desperate moment, the woman remembered her daughter whom she had once abandoned.

“’Why are you here?’ I finally asked, my voice colder than I intended.” “She took a deep breath, and her gaze dropped to the ground. ’My other children,’ she said softly, ’but they’ve all left. They don’t want anything to do with me now that I need help. I thought if I could find you, maybe... maybe you’d understand.’” “Her words hit me hard. The thought of siblings, who had turned their backs on her, added a new layer to the complex emotions I was feeling. She continued, ’I know I wasn’t there for you, but please I’m desperate. I don’t have anywhere else to go.’”

Amelia couldn’t help but ask why her mother had decided to leave her once.

“I invited her in, more out of shock than sympathy, and made her a cup of tea. We sat in the small living room of my apartment, awkwardly avoiding each other’s eyes.” "’Why did you give me up?’ I asked finally, needing to understand her perspective. Her hands trembled as she held the warm cup. ’I was young, scared, and alone. I thought I was doing the right thing for both of us. I wanted to marry and have a stable family, and I thought no man would want a woman with a child from another relationship. I thought you’d have a better chance with a family who could give you everything I couldn’t.’ “’And did you?’ I asked a sharp edge in my voice. ’Did you get the family you wanted?’” “Her eyes filled with tears. ’For a while, yes. I got married and had children, but things didn’t turn out as I hoped. My husband left, and I lost everything.’”

Amelia faced a difficult moral choice: whether to help her mother or not.

“I could see the regret etched on her face, but it did little to soothe my feelings. ’So now you come to me, hoping I’ll do what? Take care of you because you have nowhere else to go?’” “She nodded, her eyes filled with desperation. ’I know I don’t deserve it. I know I have no right to ask, but I don’t know what else to do.’” “I looked at her, this woman who was both a stranger and a part of me. The anger and hurt I felt clashed with a reluctant compassion. I thought of my parents, who had taken me in and given me everything, and wondered what they would want me to do.” “’Stay here tonight,’ I said finally. ’We’ll talk more in the morning.’” “That night, as I lay in bed, I couldn’t help but think about the family I had grown up with and the one I never knew. The woman in the next room had made a decision that altered both of our lives and now, decades later, she was asking me for help.”

Amelia couldn’t shake the feeling of guilt about her decision.

“In the morning, as we sat across from each other at the breakfast table, I decided to extend her a lifeline. I would help her with money and find her place to stay and get back on her feet, but I can’t let her stay in my house to protect my well-being. Our relationship, whatever it might become, would take time and effort from both of us.” “She looked at me with a mixture of gratitude and guilt. ’Thank you,’ she said, her voice barely above a whisper. ’I know it’s not easy, and I don’t deserve your kindness.’”



“Despite being confident in my decision, I can’t shake the guilt of not letting her stay live at my house. She offered to help with anything around the house, like cleaning and cooking, saying she wanted to make up for lost time. She asked about my life before we met. On the whole, she seems lonely and eager to reconnect with me. But I can’t stop thinking that she left me and only returned when she needed help. I would like to hear your advice on whether I did the right thing in this situation.”