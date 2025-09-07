My Mother-in-Law Tried to Hijack Our Honeymoon — but My Husband Finally Took a Stand

Dear Bright Side team,



My fiancé and I have been planning our dream honeymoon to Japan — Tokyo and Osaka — for over a year. It’s something we’ve both been saving for and looking forward to. His mom (my future MIL) has known about our plans the entire time.

A few days ago, she announced she’s going to Japan too. Same dates. Same cities. At first, I thought it was just weird timing — annoying, but maybe a coincidence.

Then she made a passive-aggressive comment: “That trip was supposed to be mine.” I was confused. She later explained that years ago, she had wanted a “mother-son” trip to Japan with him, but it never happened. And now that I’m going with him, she feels like I somehow stole that from her.

I tried to laugh it off, thinking she was being dramatic... until I saw her texts.

She’d been messaging her sister, saying I “manipulated” her son into choosing me over her. She called me selfish, ungrateful, and even said she’d make sure I didn’t get the “trip of my dreams.” She joked about booking the same hotel and “accidentally” running into us.

At that point, it became clear: this wasn’t a coincidence. It was petty and calculated.

My fiancé is furious. He’s dealt with years of emotional manipulation from her, and he’s finally putting his foot down. He’s telling her she’s not welcome to crash our honeymoon and that this crosses a major boundary.

Now she’s playing the victim, saying we’re being cruel and “excluding family.”

I just want to enjoy our honeymoon without dodging passive-aggressive comments... or running into my MIL in the hotel lobby.

Sincerely,

Katy