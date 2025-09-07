My Mother-in-Law Tried to Hijack Our Honeymoon — but My Husband Finally Took a Stand

The vows are said, the cake is eaten, and the last dance is done—now it’s time for the fun part. The honeymoon is your VIP pass to ditch real life, pack way too many swimsuits, and live on cocktails and questionable sunscreen choices. At least, that’s the plan... until your mother-in-law books the exact same trip, same dates, and swears it’s “fate.” Suddenly, your romantic getaway looks a lot more like a family reunion. This is what happened to our reader Katy.

This is her letter:

Dear Bright Side team,

My fiancé and I have been planning our dream honeymoon to Japan — Tokyo and Osaka — for over a year. It’s something we’ve both been saving for and looking forward to. His mom (my future MIL) has known about our plans the entire time.

A few days ago, she announced she’s going to Japan too. Same dates. Same cities. At first, I thought it was just weird timing — annoying, but maybe a coincidence.

Then she made a passive-aggressive comment: “That trip was supposed to be mine.” I was confused. She later explained that years ago, she had wanted a “mother-son” trip to Japan with him, but it never happened. And now that I’m going with him, she feels like I somehow stole that from her.

I tried to laugh it off, thinking she was being dramatic... until I saw her texts.

She’d been messaging her sister, saying I “manipulated” her son into choosing me over her. She called me selfish, ungrateful, and even said she’d make sure I didn’t get the “trip of my dreams.” She joked about booking the same hotel and “accidentally” running into us.

At that point, it became clear: this wasn’t a coincidence. It was petty and calculated.

My fiancé is furious. He’s dealt with years of emotional manipulation from her, and he’s finally putting his foot down. He’s telling her she’s not welcome to crash our honeymoon and that this crosses a major boundary.

Now she’s playing the victim, saying we’re being cruel and “excluding family.”

I just want to enjoy our honeymoon without dodging passive-aggressive comments... or running into my MIL in the hotel lobby.

Sincerely,
Katy

We are so sorry Katy for you. We hope our advice and tips will help you.

1. Understand Boundaries as Healthy Limits

2. Communicate Openly with Your Partner First

3. Establish Clear Emotional Boundaries

4. Set Time Limits

5. Respect Personal Space

6. Define Parenting Boundaries (if relevant)

7. Stay Firm and Seek Help if Needed

A honeymoon is the traditional trip taken by newlyweds shortly after their wedding, serving as a chance to relax, celebrate, and spend quality time together away from daily responsibilities. And it’s better not to bother them. Find out more articles about family relationships here.

