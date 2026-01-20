My Parents Abandoned Me at 18, Now They’re Begging for My Forgiveness

Hi, Bright Side!

My parents kicked me out the day I told them I was pregnant. I was 18. My mom said, “You want to be an adult? Go be one somewhere else.”

I couch-surfed for months, worked double shifts at a diner, and somehow finished school while raising my daughter alone. No calls from them. No help. Nothing. I built my entire life from nothing while they pretended I didn’t exist.

Twenty years later, they showed up at my door. My mom was crying. My dad couldn’t look me in the eye. They said they were sorry. That they made a mistake. That they wanted to make things right.

I was shaking. I’d waited two decades to hear those words. I was ready to forgive them. Then my mom handed me an envelope.

Inside was a hospital bill. Stage 3 cancer. She said, “We didn’t know who else to ask. Your father’s business failed. We have nothing.”

I just stood there. They didn’t come to apologize. They came because they ran out of options. I was their last resort, not their daughter.

I told them I needed time to think. They’re still waiting for my answer. Part of me wants to help. But a bigger part of me remembers being 18, alone, and terrified while they didn’t care at all.

Would you help them after everything? Does being family mean you owe someone who abandoned you? I keep asking myself if I’m being cruel or just protecting myself.

Warmly,

Lauren