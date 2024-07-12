My Parents Always Cared More For Their Foster Kids Than Me; Now They Need Help but I Refuse to Do It

Growing up, he always felt a profound sense of neglect. His parents, noble in their intentions, opened their home to numerous foster children over the years. His pleas for attention and affection were overshadowed. Now, as fate would have it, his parents find themselves in a position where they need help—help that he's not willing to offer.

He shared his story.

My (34M) life could have been okay growing up except that my parents wanted to be good people. So they became foster parents. I think that was noble of them. Those kids needed help. The downside was that I got ignored. I got less attention than those kids because I was "independent" and didn't "need the help."

Gifts from my grandparents became gifts for the family. My grandparents put a stop to that by not buying me gifts but taking me out instead. I got to go see movies and taken out for meals and weekend trips with my grandparents. My dad's folks took me to Disneyland, and my mom's mom and dad took me to NYC. My parents tried to get the money for this stuff given to me (them) instead. I begged my grandparents not to do that.

I left the house when I was 17. I graduated early and got into a trade. My grandfather was in the union, and he got me in. I've been at it for 17 years now, and I'm doing okay. My parents are not. They ran ragged, taking in all those kids. Even the money they got wasn't enough to make up for their sacrifices. They asked me for help and I said no. I know that if I give them money, they will just waste it on the kids they took in after I left. I told them that they had a plethora of foster kids that they could ask for money.

My mom said she was disappointed in me and that she thought she had raised me better. I said I raised myself from about eight years old onward. My grandparents are tapped out too. My parents already owe them so much money. My wife says she understands how I feel, but thinks I'm being mean. My mom thinks I am holding a grudge from childhood. I refuse to speak with my father. But I assume he is still giving my old things to the new kids.

People stood on his side.

"Your parents ignored you and tried to take money from you. You are not 'holding a grudge from childhood.' You are simply recognizing a pattern; that they never made you a priority.

They were irresponsible in their financial planning by taking in so many kids. That's not your problem. Tell your wife I do not think you are being 'mean.' You just don't want to be taken advantage of." stroppo / Reddit

"A question I like to ask myself is 'to what end?' It seems in this case that giving money to his parents does not provide any resolution. It wouldn't be a one-off event and then the parent's problems are solved. Just look at the grandparents - they tried helping monetarily, and now they had to turn that off because giving money does not solve the problem." stumblios / Reddit

"It isn't your job to support them. There are limits and they'll have to realize that. If they can't afford to take in so many kids, and the payments for the foster kids do not make up the difference, then they will simply have to take in fewer. That's fine. It isn't great for the kids, for them to massively overextend themselves anyways." Pandaora / Reddit

"I can absolutely see what kind of negative feelings this would cause. 'Why am I not good enough to get things that are just for me?' Your parents chose to take on the added burden of the foster children. You did not. You are not obligated to provide money to care for them." mdthomas / Reddit

"You don't owe your parents anything. If anything, they owe you an apology and a childhood. Because before they took in any kids, they should've been taking care of the one that they already had, instead of shoving you to the side like that. There's no nobility in that, just selfishness." Old_Inevitable8553 / Reddit

"They made choices and those choices were hurtful to you. You do not owe them anything.

I am sorry your wife is not on your side. Maybe a sit-down chat about the abandonment you felt growing up and the resulting trauma it has left on you. They sound very selfish even if they were trying to be helpful, you got the short end of the stick." SliceEquivalent825 / Reddit