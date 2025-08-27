My Sister Banned Me From Her Wedding, So I Planned the Ultimate Payback

Hey Bright Side,

I’m 19 and in college, so when my sister told me her wedding was going to be “childfree,” I figured, whatever... her circus, her monkeys. I didn’t make a fuss.

Then, a week later, she hits me up with her Amazon registry. I scroll through it and see a 300 bucks blender. I told her I couldn’t afford a gift, and she goes, “You’re still family, though.”