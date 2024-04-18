Paris Hilton Gets Mocked for Her Runway Walk, «So Awkward»

43-year-old style icon Paris Hilton took to the runway for Mugler. Leaving behind her signature «Barbie» look, she opted for a sleek all-black ensemble. However, it’s not the look that caught people’s attention but the unique way she walked the ramp.

Paris opted for a bold black look.

Complete with matching heels and a handbag, Paris wore black from top to bottom. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun, and she sported minimal makeup, except for strikingly bold eyeliner. The diva walked for Mugler and debuted their Spiral Curve bag.

Her walk caused a stir.

Paris’s confident and stylish runway walk has sparked a lot of attention online. Many fans expressed admiration, particularly for her well-defined legs. One admirer exclaimed, «I’m amazed by her toned legs,» while another couldn’t help but gush, «Those legs?!? I don’t care how she walks, these legs are goals 😍.»

Some were not too pleased with her walking style. «Why didn’t anyone ever teach her how to walk? She walks with too much knee bend, and she leans back. So awkward,» commented a person. «Paris Honey, I love you, BUT YOUR WALK IS HORRIBLE,» added another.