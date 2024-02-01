Penélope Cruz Doesn’t Allow Her Kids, 10 and 13, to Have Cell Phones, and the Reasons Are Highly Compelling

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem assert their distinctive parenting approach. The mother-of-two recently shared exclusive insights into her domestic life with Bardem and their children, Luna (10) and Leo (13). The actress emphasizes her commitment to safeguarding her children from the public eye whenever feasible.

Penélope Cruz, the vigilant mother and actress, 49, delves into her role as a mother to Luna, 10, and Leo, 13, kids she shares with Javier Bardem. Cruz reveals her unwavering commitment to shielding her children, expressing her dedication to ensuring that any potential foray into the limelight is entirely their choice, happening on their own terms and timeline. “It’s for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not. They can talk about that when they’re ready,” she asserts.

Two years ago, the Spanish actress openly acknowledged feeling “part of a minority” for prioritizing protecting her children from social media. Now, with her kids, Cruz reaffirms her position, revealing that her children “don’t even have phones.” In a new interview, Cruz emphasizes the potential risks of early exposure to social media, stating, “It’s so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming.” She expresses concern about the impact on children and teenagers, saying, “It’s a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers” with consequences borne not by her generation, who learned about a BlackBerry at 25, but by the younger generation.

In discussing her own engagement with the online world, Penélope Cruz reveals, “I have a very strange relationship with social media. Where I use very little of it in a very careful way. There is something that is not making sense, and it’s especially affecting younger generations. I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It’s almost [as] if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. ’Oh, let’s see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.’”

Right from the start, the two actors, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, chose to maintain a high level of discretion in their relationship. They have remained resolute in not publicly showcasing their children and have never released a photograph with them.