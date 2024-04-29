People Go Wild Over Kate Hudson’s Shirtless Pic With Her Kids

Kate Hudson's recent birthday photo got people talking, and not everyone was singing "Happy Birthday." The picture, showing her in bed with two of her kids, sparked a heated debate, and it's got everyone wondering where the line should be drawn when it comes to sharing your life online.

Kate Hudson turned up the birthday vibes with a killer Instagram post! She shared a bunch of pics showing off her day—from a swanky dinner bash to receiving flowers. But it was the last snap that had everyone talking: Kate chilling topless in bed with her two youngest kids, Rani Rose Fujikawa and Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

Noticeably missing? Her oldest, Ryder Russell Robinson. Fans were divided, some loving the fam love, others wondering about Ryder’s absence. But Kate? She was feeling the love, thanking everyone for the birthday wishes and calling her day “perfect.”

The photo showed Rani holding a rose while Kate and Bingham relaxed topless under the sheets. Kate wore a sleeping eye mask, her arm around her kids. Some fans couldn't help but raise their eyebrows at Kate's topless birthday bed picture, questioning the choice of attire—or lack thereof. "Where’s her shirt? I know I’m not the only one wondering," one curious commenter quipped. "Why are you shirtless in bed with your kids?" Another remarked, "She's naked with her kids." But Kate's defenders weren't having any of it, shutting down the critics with a dose of reality. "Nope... I’m not wondering at all. People are allowed to sleep without clothing. Did you know that?" came the quick-witted comeback.

The comment section turned into a battleground, with supporters calling out the trolls for sexualizing a sweet moment between a mom and her kids. Others simply focused on spreading birthday love and admiring Kate's fashion choices. Amidst the debate, one thing was clear: Kate's fans had her back, celebrating her bond with her children and sending birthday wishes her way.