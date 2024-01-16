Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Looked Stunning at Emmys 2024, but People Call Her Dress “Crass”

Expectant mother Suki Waterhouse radiated on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, outshining even the Cullens from The Twilight Saga with her sparkling presence. Still, not all people were impressed by her revealing dress.

Suki Waterhouse is embracing pregnancy fashion at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The 32-year-old actress from Daisy Jones & the Six graced the red carpet at television’s grandest night, donning a red Valentino cutout gown. The outfit showcased her back and the sides of her baby bump, adorned with a bow at its base and featuring convenient pockets.



The stunning dress was tailored to fit the growing baby bump. As Suki explained, “I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago, but it didn’t even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does, and I’m really happy that it worked.”

While Suki’s stunning gown at the Emmy Awards received a lot of admiration, some social media users expressed disapproval of its revealing nature, calling it ‘crass’. On TikTok, one user expressed a preference for more traditional attire, stating, “Sorry, but I prefer a full gown on any woman, never mind a pregnant one.” “Not classy. Crass actually,” remarked another, while a different user said: “That’s just wrong!” Other comments labelled the dress ‘so tacky’ with many calling the dress ‘ridiculous’. Additionally, some observers likened the eye-catching dress to an apron, offering a different perspective on its design.

Waterhouse, who has been in a relationship with Pattinson for more than five years, recently fueled engagement rumors with her partner after she was seen wearing a diamond ring. A source confirmed their engagement, noting that “They both want to be married. It’s important for them.” In November, another source said that the couple is “very serious and have been,” as they anticipate the arrival of their first child. “A baby coming is an absolute joy for them,” the source said. “They are thrilled beyond words.” So soon we hope to see them both get off the market permanently!