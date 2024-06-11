Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles Spencer, and His Wife Are Getting a Divorce After 13 Years: Details

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, announced that he and his wife Karen Spencer are planning to get a divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage. He has hired the same divorce lawyer that King Charles used during his split with Princess Diana.

He publicly shared the news of their split in an interview with the UK’s Mail. Charles expressed his sadness about the situation, saying, “It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

The Earl Spencer and Karen Gordon got married in June 2011, a year after meeting on a blind date in Los Angeles. They have a 12-year-old daughter named Charlotte Diana, honoring the late Princess of Wales. Karen has two daughters from a previous marriage, while Charles has six children from his first two marriages.

In March, Charles published his memoir, A Very Private School, where he talked about his difficult experiences during his time at boarding school as a young boy. He found the process of writing the book tough as it brought back repressed memories. Speaking to People magazine when the memoir came out, he thanked Karen for her support during this challenging time.

“Karen has been supportive,” he said. “I think it was very challenging for her to have a husband going through what was essentially four-and-a-half years of the most profound therapy with very difficult undertones to it. And she supported the idea of me doing it.” “I think she always hoped I would come out happier and healthier,” he said, “and that seems to be the case very much. So I’m grateful to have her standing by me while I went through this, what I now realize was an essential process.”