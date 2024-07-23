Princess Diana’s Unseen Photo Sparks Buzz for Her Uncanny Resemblance to Queen Elizabeth

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, has shared an unseen photo of Lady Di that has sparked a discussion. Young Diana seems to bear a striking resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II. Some fans also pointed out Princess Charlotte has similar features to her.

Princess Diana’s brother shared a sweet throwback photo.

In a touching tribute that resonates across time, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, has unveiled a previously concealed snapshot. This black and white photograph carries with it the weight of memory. This evocative memento, captured circa 1967 ignited the curiosity of royal enthusiasts and history lovers alike.

In the photo, Charles, as a young boy, is seated on a swing, smiling. Beside him stands Princess Diana, her youthful grace evident even then. And in the background, Frances Shand Kydd, their mother—watches over them, her love and warmth palpable. "My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks. At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me “Buzz” - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee," Spencer captioned the photo.

Young Diana bears a resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II.

Compared side to side, a striking resemblance between young Diana and Queen Elizabeth II can be noticed. They seem to have an equally bright smile and a similar nose structure.

Many fans also compared Diana to Princess Charlotte.

Many fans shared that, according to them, Princess Charlotte bears a strong resemblance to Lady Di. "You can really see Princess Charlotte in Diana in this photo!" commented a fan. "Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Lady Diana. The memory of your wonderful sister lives on," added another. However, some disagreed with both comparisons and said they don't see what others are talking about.