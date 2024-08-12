“So Handsome,” Prince William Reveals a New Look With Beard and Shocks Fans

Prince William’s new look has royal fans buzzing with excitement. In a recent video, he revealed his growing facial hair, which has left many swooning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in a social media clip to celebrate the end of the Paris Olympics. They took a break from their summer vacation to congratulate Team GB on their achievements.

While many famous faces like Snoop Dogg and David Beckham were featured in the video, William, 42, stole the spotlight with his new beard. Princess Catherine, who is currently battling cancer, accompanied him.

William and Kate have been enjoying their summer time-off with their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.