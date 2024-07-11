One Royal Rule Princess Catherine Had to Break to Protect Her Family

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, often captures candid moments of her family, including her husband, Prince William, and their three children. Recently, she delighted the public by sharing a heartwarming birthday photo of William playfully jumping alongside their kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. And she found a brilliant way to protect them.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Kate’s passion for photography is well-known, even though she once faced an editing mistake that led to the removal of a Mother’s Day family picture from major photo agencies. It was revealed that Kate took on the role of the family’s main photographer after seeing how media scrutiny negatively affected Prince William. Journalist Afua Hagan noted in the documentary that Kate understands her role and the public’s interest in her family, especially her children. She knows people want to see them growing up and that the press needs these pictures.

Kate witnessed the damage the media did to Prince William and decided to take control by photographing her own children. She then shares these photos with press agencies and posts them on social media, a move praised for its brilliance. Royal correspondent Ingrid Seward further explained that Kate has effectively become the family’s primary photographer, sparing her children the discomfort of posing for strangers. Being in the public eye is a part of royal life, something Prince William has known since birth. But both he and Prince Harry have struggled with constant media attention. The latest photo, taken last month in Norfolk, shows William and their kids joyfully jumping over sand dunes. Kate’s touching caption read, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”.