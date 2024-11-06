Priyanka Chopra Shared Pics of Her Family’s Diwali Celebration, but People Noticed One Curious Detail

Priyanka Chopra honored her Indian heritage by celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, in a beautiful and heartwarming way. She was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, and their adorable baby daughter, Malti, in a series of photos that could melt anyone’s heart. However, one detail left fans wondering and concerned.

The 42-year-old actress commemorated Diwali this year in London with her spouse, singer Nick Jonas, and their child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a collection of images that provided a look into their celebrations.

Chopra shared 17 pictures overall, showcasing affectionate and tender moments. She also highlighted the colorful decorations of the celebration, including delicious dishes and vibrant flowers. In one photo, Priyanka beamed while gently holding Malti’s face, glancing affectionately at Nick. The little girl was captured playing with flowers beside her mother. Malti appeared to be dancing, prompting a look of astonishment from Priyanka.

Once the photos were posted online, fans quickly inundated the beloved family with praise, commenting on how beautiful they looked together. One admirer wrote, ’’Priyanka Chopra is an extraordinary combination of versatility and grace, ’’ while another remarked, ’’I love how Priyanka has retained her identity and of course added the new family as well... Everything she does says ’Chopra -Jonas’ instead of plain ’Jonas’.’’

While looking through the photos, a particular detail sparked concern among viewers. Previously, the couple had shared clear images of their daughter’s face, but in this latest post, Malti was only captured from behind or from the side. Furthermore, in another post shared my Priyanka the same day, Malti’s face was also not showing, and was covered with a red heart sticker, which led fans wondering. One of those commentators wrote, ’’No idea why their child’s face is covered considering we have seen it multiple times,’’ and another added, ’’I wonder why they are covering Malti’s face when they’ve posted many pictures of her.’’