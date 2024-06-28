Reese Witherspoon, 48, Proudly Displays Her Body in a Swimsuit, Sparking Mixed Reactions

Reese Witherspoon, the star of Legally Blonde , caused a stir on social media with photos from her leisurely Italian getaway. Her choice of attire during the trip has ignited a flurry of reactions among people online.

On June 19, the actress from Big Little Lies Reese Witherspoon marked the beginning of summer by enjoying time with friends in Portofino and San Fruttuoso, Italy. During the trip, the mother-of-three was seen looking effortlessly stylish on a boat outing, sporting a chic black one-piece swimsuit from the popular brand, accessorized with matching black sunglasses.

The blonde actress opted for a makeup-free look and pulled her hair back into a casual bun, accentuating her natural beauty. Following their day on the boat, Reese was spotted enjoying shopping and lunch with her friends.

Photos of Reese Witherspoon quickly went viral, sparking a wide range of reactions from social media users. While some fans praised her confident appearance, calling it “incredible,” others expressed more critical opinions.

One person questioned the style of Witherspoon’s swimsuit, asking bluntly, “What kind of BATHING SUIT IS THAT?” Still, more people expressed support and complimented Witherspoon, saying things like, “She looks great!”