Rich Girlfriend of My Ex-Husband Wants to Adopt My Son, I’m Furious

Life’s journey often takes unexpected turns, weaving a complex tapestry of joy and challenges. For single parents, every step can be laden with hurdles and sacrifices, yet illuminated by the boundless love shared with their children. But what happens when a complete stranger treads into the realm of parenthood, extending an offer to adopt a cherished child?

Kate is a single mom, working hard to provide for her son.

The hero of our story is Kate, a 38-year-old woman (editorial note: heroes names changed). She found herself in a very challenging situation. She started her letter, "I'm a single mom to my 8-year-old son, Benny. His father left us when Benny was just 2 years old, so it's been just the two of us since then. It's tough, especially since I don't communicate with my parents either. I work hard at two jobs to make sure he has everything he needs. But Benny's happiness makes it all worth it." "Recently, my ex-husband, John, suddenly came back into our lives. I was immediately alarmed by his sudden reappearance. For six years, he hadn't shown any interest in his son's life —how he was doing, his health, or whether we had enough money to live on. He never called, wrote, or sent any support. I can't put into words how angry I was at him for abandoning us without a trace. But Benny, like any child, was overjoyed to see his father. He was thrilled to finally have a dad, just like all his friends." "John said he had realized his mistakes and wanted to reconnect with our son, trying to make up for lost time. For Benny's sake, I agreed to let him visit on weekends. During one of these visits, he brought his new rich girlfriend, Linda. She seemed friendly and quickly bonded with Benny.

After a few visits, Linda offered to babysit Benny during my night shifts and school holidays since I couldn't afford camps. It felt like a huge relief to have someone trustworthy to watch over him, and Benny seemed to enjoy spending time with her. However, I couldn't shake off a lingering sense of unease about the situation."

The child started spending increasingly more time with her ex and his girlfriend.

"But over time, I started to feel some discomfort in our interactions. For example, she would give Benny expensive gifts for no particular reason—gifts that I would need to save for several months to afford. She'd buy him things like the latest gadgets or designer clothes, which made me feel inadequate. Even when I tried to reimburse her for part of the cost, knowing I couldn't cover the full amount, she still refused to accept any money. She explained that she was happy to help and enjoyed gaining experience with children before having her own." "I started noticing that Linda was treating Benny like her own child, which was undoubtedly kind. However, sometimes she seemed to forget that he already had a mother. One such moment was when she began planning a weekend trip with Benny.

Linda and John excitedly told him all about their upcoming trip to Disneyland, painting a vivid picture of the adventure. Only afterward did they ask for my permission. Of course, I couldn't say no to my son since he was already looking forward to the trip with such excitement. Refusing would have broken his heart."

Everything reached a breaking point, when Linda and John finally revealed the truth about their intentions.

"After that incident, I had a conversation with them to establish boundaries in our relationship. I suggested that we go back to visiting on weekends at my place, since I had found money to hire a nanny. But they promised that they would be more mindful in the future." "After a while, they invited me to dinner to discuss something. Right in the middle of dinner, they shocked me with an idea for Benny to live with them permanently. I thought they were joking and said, 'Are you serious?'"

The mom was adamant about not giving up her son.

"Linda and John started explaining legal procedures, detailing how I could assign them as caregivers. I realized that they had thoroughly researched and planned everything in advance. They insisted they could provide better care for Benny and offer him greater opportunities in life than I could.

They also revealed that Linda couldn't have children and expressed their heartfelt desire to become guardians for Benny. With pleading eyes, they begged me to give them a chance to experience parenthood." "I said there was no way I would ever give up my son. In a whirlwind of emotion, I stormed out of their house. Without a second thought, I immediately blocked them on every platform and forbade my son from communicating with them." The woman concludes her letter, "I really hope you can give me some advice. I'm terrified that my ex-husband might try to get custody of Benny. After six years of not being around, he thinks he can just stroll back into our lives with his rich girlfriend and snatch my son away like he's some kind of toy, just so they can play house. It's just baffling to me."

