Robert De Niro, 80, Tears Up as He Talks About His Baby Daughter Gia; Here’s Why

Despite the unexpected nature of Robert De Niro’s expanding family, the 80-year-old is still perfectly capable of giving love to the new member of his family. In a recent interview, the seven-time father revealed a deep emotional connection with his youngest child, Gia Virginia, as he became deeply moved while expressing the major impact she has had on his life in the last 9 months.

When discussing his recent experience of becoming a father once more, the star of Killers of the Flower Moon became teary-eyed as he shared the delights of fatherhood with AARP The Magazine.

Something in him paused, then deepened, at the mention of his baby girl. “It feels great,” he said of becoming a new father in his ninth decade. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous...”

Moreover, the actor passionately emphasized their strong bond, stating, “That very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing...”



“When she gets older — who knows... I want to be around for as long as I can, to enjoy it, enjoy her...” the actor went on saying with concern.



Overall, the two-time Oscar winner conveyed that having a seventh child has brought a sense of joy and fulfillment to his life.

Previously, Robert De Niro officially announced in an interview the joyful arrival of his daughter alongside his partner, Tiffany Chen. The couple disclosed their daughter’s name as Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. In a conversation with Gayle King, De Niro happily shared the news, stating that their precious bundle of joy was born on Thursday, April 6, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces. As an added delight, an image of their adorable baby girl was also shared during the interview.



De Niro openly expressed that he anticipated becoming a father again with his girlfriend, Tiffany and that their pregnancy was deliberately planned. He pondered, “How could one not plan such a significant event?”

When asked about his excitement, the actor replied, “I’m ok with it... I’m good with it.” In response to whether parenthood ever becomes easier, the Taxi Driver humorously retorted, “It never gets easier.”



The acclaimed actor has six other children as well. With his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, he has Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46. With ex-wife Grace Hightower, he has Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11. Additionally, he has twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with his former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

It is believed that Tiffany and Robert first met in 2015 while working together on the film The Intern.

She had a minor role in the film as a Tai Chi instructor who assists Robert’s character. In August 2021, Robert and Tiffany were spotted together during a romantic vacation in the South of France. Their affection for each other was evident as they held hands while leisurely strolling under the sunshine and later shared kisses aboard a yacht. During that time, the esteemed actor was entangled in a contentious divorce battle with his now ex-wife, Grace Hightower. In April 2022, a judge ruled that Robert’s ex-wife would receive an annual sum of $1 million and that the couple would split the proceeds after selling their home.