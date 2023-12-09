Rumer Willis’ Caption on a Photo of Her Dad Bruce Willis Reflects the Struggle of Loving Someone With Dementia

In a heartfelt photo of Rumer Willis and her dad, Bruce Willis, we get a glimpse into the challenges of dealing with dementia. Rumer’s caption captures the everyday struggles of loving someone with memory loss. Let’s see what she has to say.

Rumer Willis fondly reflects on her father, Bruce Willis, recalling moments before his battle with dementia.

“Really missing my papa today,” shared Rumer, 35, alongside an Instagram post on November 20. The heartwarming throwback features the 68-year-old Die Hard star, wearing a smile while cradling a baby Rumer in his arms.

In March 2022, Bruce’s family made the announcement that he would be taking a hiatus from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia. Almost a year later, they disclosed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, commonly referred to as FTD.



This form of dementia is less prevalent and specifically affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. FTD has notable effects on communication, executive functioning, behavior, and personality.

In an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this month, Tallulah, Rumer Willis’s sister, candidly discussed their father’s worsening condition.

She disclosed that their father, Bruce, is contending with an aggressive cognitive disease—a rare form of dementia. As Bruce’s cognitive state declines, Tallulah shared how she has been navigating the emotional journey by immersing herself in his belongings, describing the process as a poignant and healing endeavor. “Becoming like an archaeologist to my dad’s stuff, his world, his little trinkets and doodads,” she expressed during the show.

In June, Rumer expressed heartfelt sentiments for Bruce on Father’s Day through a touching Instagram tribute. Reflecting on a special moment where Bruce held her daughter, she conveyed, “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

Rumer continued to express gratitude, saying, “Papa, I’m so lucky to have you, and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game....”

Rumer, along with her partner, musician Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed their first child, Lou, in April. Bruce Willis shares daughters Rumer, Scout (32), and Tallulah (29) with his ex-wife and close friend, Demi Moore. The actor and Emma Heming Willis, married for 14 years, are parents to Mabel (11) and Evelyn (9).