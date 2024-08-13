Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Make a Rare Appearance — People Slammed Them for “Irritating” Behavior

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling made a rare public splash at the 2024 Paris Olympics, stepping out with their kids after a decade of staying under the radar. Their high-profile family outing grabbed headlines, but not everyone was thrilled—some online reactions were surprisingly harsh.

On August 4, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling turned heads with a rare family day out at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, their first public appearance together in almost ten years. They were joined by their daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, for the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Arena.

Eva Mendes, who stepped back from acting to focus on motherhood, and Ryan Gosling have been rarely seen together in recent years. Their last public appearance was in 2015 at a Q&A for Gosling’s directorial debut, Lost River , at the SXSW festival.

Even though Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling tried to keep things low-key at the 2024 Paris Olympics, their choice of accessories didn’t go unnoticed. Fans quickly pointed out how irritating and odd it was for them to wear sunglasses indoors—a common move by celebs to stay under the radar. One person commented, “The sunglasses. Why do ‘celebrities’ do this? It’s especially irritating during interviews,” while another said, “What’s with the sunglasses? They were watching gymnastics indoors. They look out of place there.”

These reactions show just how much the couple values their privacy, which is probably why they don’t step out together often. While some people grumbled about their choices, plenty of others praised them for how they looked and the strength of their relationship. One user said, "I admire that they both took a step back to spend more time with their family," and another added, "Ryan and Eva are just a fabulous couple!" There were also tons of comments about how great they look, both individually and together, "Great looking couple! I’ve always thought she was beautiful."