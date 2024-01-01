Hardly anyone knew about Salma Hayek Pinault’s unexpected wedding to French fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault in 2009, a day she was apparently unaware of. Delving deeper into this charmingly love story, Salma recently shared details, shedding light on the surprise Valentine’s Day nuptials.

Salma Hayek didn’t want to get married.

Only this year, Salma Hayek disclosed that the whole wedding event felt like an intervention orchestrated by her family, including parents and brother. They literally took her to the courthouse, turning a page in her life that she had not anticipated. Opening up about her initial reservations and admitting to a phobia about marriage, Salma Hayek Pinault described feeling nervous about the courthouse ceremony. She revealed that the decision for a courthouse wedding was not hers; rather, her family practically “dragged” her there, leaving her without much of a choice.

She was thinking of running away from the wedding.

In her own words, she didn’t even have the chance to say no. Despite the surprise and initial hesitation, Salma eventually agreed to the marriage, leading to a lunch at her now-husband’s parents’ house. The lunch, meticulously arranged by her mother-in-law, added an unexpected layer to the day’s events. The surprising part of this charming love tale doesn’t end there. While many might wonder why Salma didn’t refuse, she explained that she had initially agreed to marriage but was hesitant about showing up on the day. After the courthouse ceremony, she nonchalantly stated that she didn’t feel any different. However, as time passed, the excitement kicked in, and her husband suggested having a party. Months later, they indeed had a more elaborate and presumably fully planned wedding ceremony.

It turned out Hayek is successful in a wife’s role.

Now, 14 years into their marriage, Salma and François-Henri Pinault’s relationship stands stronger than ever. The couple shares a 16-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma, and Salma actively embraces her role as a stepmother to François-Henri’s three children from previous relationships. Reflecting on their enduring love, Salma credited her husband for being supportive and seeing qualities in her that she had never seen in herself.

She has her secret of a long marriage.

Addressing the longevity of their relationship, Salma shared insights on how they keep the flame alive. Emphasizing the underestimated value of boredom, she explained that they met later in life, allowing them to appreciate the simplicity of just being together. In their world, shared moments often involve doing nothing, existing in the same space, and displaying thoughtfulness in small gestures like offering a cup of tea. Salma’s wisdom on embracing simplicity and maintaining thoughtfulness stands as a testament to the enduring magic of their love story, turning unexpected beginnings into a beautifully crafted journey of togetherness.

