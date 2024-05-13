Sarah Jessica Parker Got Mocked by Fans for Her Birdcage Dress

Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala with her eye-catching birdcage-inspired outfit. Fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance to something.

Sarah Jessica Parker totally stole the show at the Met Gala with her amazing birdcage-inspired outfit. Not only did it fit the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” perfectly, but it also nailed the event’s official dress code, “Garden of Time.”

She rocked a cream-colored dress designed by British fashion guru Richard Quinn. The dress had intricate lace and crystal details that were just stunning. She topped it off with a hat featuring a cool gold piece, a long pearl necklace, and lots of sparkly accessories. And those nude heels with crystal-studded stockings? Talk about glam! Of course, social media couldn’t resist chiming in with some funny takes on her look.

Some hailed her as the ultimate embodiment of the event’s spirit, dubbing her the “Queen of the Met,” while others simply couldn’t get enough of her brilliance. “You are perfection,” exclaimed one fan, while another was left in awe, commenting, “My god @sarahjessicaparker, you are stunning.” One admirer summed up her look perfectly, stating, “Understood the theme more than anyone.”

But, of course, the internet wouldn’t be complete without a dash of humor. Observers playfully remarked on the whimsical nature of her dress, with quips like, “Ma’am, the Kentucky Derby was yesterday.” Another teased, “Off to the races,” while a witty netizen pondered, “I began to wonder: was I really dressing for the Met, or was I late to the Kentucky Derby? Love it.”