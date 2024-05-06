Selected Amazon promo codes you just cannot miss (up to 50% off!)

Online shopping becomes even more enjoyable when sellers give you discounts. Today, we want to share 12 Amazon promo codes active in May to help you save your family budget. P.S. You can use these promo codes for buying Mother’s Day gifts, if you haven’t bought them yet.

1. This set of hair removing blades for eyebrows and peach fuzz will make your face so much smoother. Thanks to their foldable design, the blades can be safely transported in any makeup bag or purse. The set includes 9 razors.

15% promo code: 15DRLBTH (valid May 2 through May 31) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have been shaving my face for years with different dermaplaning razors, and I decided to look for a new type recently because my old ones would always miss some hairs. I got these today and tried them and wow, I was so impressed.

The flip up top is awesome, but they do an excellent job at getting all the peach fuzz off and leaving nice, clean and slick skin. I couldn’t believe that for the price they worked this well. I 100% recommend these to anyone not wanting to spend a fortune on salon style razors. These are perfect! — Stephanie

2. Enjoy smooth and glowing skin with this exfoliating scrubber glove. It removes dead skin, dirt, and impurities while improving skin conditions like keratosis pilaris and ingrown hairs. It also promotes circulation, allowing your skin to breathe freely for a rejuvenated look.

50% promo code: 50745VZH (valid May 1 through May 14) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is AWESOME! It’s nice and big, and it’s rough, just as it should be. The first time I used it, I was dumbfounded to see the amount of dry skin that came off. I didn’t pay enough attention when I ordered because I thought one side could be used as a washcloth, but it’s exfoliator on both sides. It works so well, I don’t care, and I don’t regret paying a little more for this than others I’ve seen because it is quality and it works! — MSN

3. Experience ultimate relaxation with this kneading back massager for home and office chairs. The 4 deep kneading massage nodes travel up and down, relaxing your entire back.

15% promo code: 15IU3TSZ (valid May 6 through May 12) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This massager is very lightweight, easy to use, and seems very durable and made of quality material. It is perfect to use in your computer chair or even use while relaxing in a recliner! It provides a strong, deep massage that does not weaken easily from the weight of lying against it like others I have tried.

It comes with an easy-to-use remote to customize your preferred settings with heat, vibration, and a deep kneading massage that you can localize to your whole back, upper or lower back, or even one spot. It works great for pain relief, especially if you spend most of your day working or even gaming in a desk chair! — BaySexton

4. This triple action eye cream is infused with retinol that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, and improve overall skin texture and tone.

20% promo code: 20IPSYSBM (valid May 16 through June 14) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Since I’m in my 30s, I’ve been trying to use eye cream more regularly, so wanted one with retinol. I think the price of this for how much product you get is really good. So far I’ve been enjoying using it! — Candy

5. This versatile immersion blender is a real kitchen must-have. With the help of this powerful appliance you can make smoothies, soups, baby food, sauces, whipped cream, salsa, and more. Thanks to its ergonomic non-slip handle, it will not wobble or slip out of your hands.

50% promo code: 50V91SKP (valid May 16 through May 23) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I love this product. It can blend, chop, froth, whisk and mix. What else does one need? It has a high utility value, at a reasonable cost. — Edna Cruz

6. This waxing kit for at-home use has everything you need to remove unwanted hair in the comfort of your own home. It includes a wax warmer with adjustable temperature, rose and aloe wax, medium, eyebrow and large spatulas that work for any body part, and a silicone wax pot.

16% promo code: 16MOCDCN (valid May 2 through May 15) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have tried multiple waxing kits! This has hands down been the best one I have purchased. The pink wax melt is rich, creamy and thick. I only did one strip, and it pulled everything out! I did a second strip, BUT I didn’t need too, I just wanted to do it.

I love the little handle in the pot to hold the wood stick, it was an amazing feature. I would buy this again! — Melissa

7. Ease your knee pain with this vibration and infrared light therapy knee brace. It improves circulation and stimulates cellular regeneration of tissue, helping you speed up your recovery. Thanks to adjustable straps, the knee brace will fit any size.

20% promo code: 205KETKT (valid May 3 through June 1) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The vibration option is soothing. This knee brace is lightweight and easy to travel with. The remote control allows you to switch from infrared light to vibration. The manual was easy to read and the directions simple to follow. The best part is the remote control and the vibration option that relaxes and eases the pain. — Lee

8. Turn each cup of coffee into a piece of art with this milk pitcher. Its double-curved guidance grooves make preparing your own cappuccino or latte with beautiful designs so much easier. The item is made of stainless steel, which means it is durable enough to serve you for years.

10% promo code: 10DEEPMAANAK (valid May 1 through May 30) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I wanted to get a new milk jug. This is a great quality one, I love the color. It really does help with the foam art and is comfortable to hold in your hand. — Marcial Naranjo Jr.

9. If you’re a fan of cooking, don’t miss out on these tongs with teeth made of stainless steel. They have a non-slip grip, so you may rest assured that they won’t slip out of your hands.

40% promo code: 40EXKJ5Y (valid May 7 through May 10) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I purchased this set when I finally got an air fryer. They work very well and are easy to handle. Since the tips are covered in silicone, I don’t have to worry about damaging the non-stick surface of either my air fryer or my non-stick cookware. — M.walker

10. This bidet toilet seat attachment has a self-cleaning nozzle that rinses before and after each use for a better clean. The item will fit almost any toilet, thanks to its adjustable seat fasteners that firmly secure the bidet attachment between the toilet bowl and the seat.

10% promo code: 10R72A76 (valid May 24 through May 25) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I was able to install this by myself in about twenty minutes. If I can do that, ANYONE can do that, trust me! I’ve been using it for about two months and it’s great! Where I live we have very hard water, so the nozzle can get some limescale build-up in a short time, but gently wiping it with some rubbing alcohol cleaned it up easily. I highly recommend this affordable model! — RunnerKim

11. Say goodbye to puffy eyes and dark circles with these under eye patches. They will quickly work against skin aging, flat wrinkles and fine lines, eliminating dark circles. The product will hydrate and moisturize your skin, providing a long-lasting effect.

35% promo code: 35AOADW5 (valid May 1 through May 7) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s a very nice product to use. I’ve been dealing with a huge lack of sleep and stress, which unfortunately manifests as dark circles and bags under my eyes. I decided to give the product a try and was instantly a fan of the cooling, tingling and moisturizing properties of it all. It revitalized my eye area! I would definitely recommend this product. — Allison Anderson

12. This dog paw care kit is a real must-have for dog owners. It effectively removes dirt and debris. No rinsing is required, just wipe it gently. The kit comes with a spare silicone brush for convenient replacement.

35% promo code: 35JAPS7D (valid May 8 through May 10) PROMO CODE PAGE Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We get a lot of rain, so the dogs always come in with muddy paws after going outside. We have this by the door so we can quickly clean off their paws and get a layer of protection on them before they dry out and crack. The paw cleaner is super easy to use. Their paws are a lot nicer this year than last, so I think it’s working! — Cheryl Grimes

Find more active Amazon promo codes for May in this selection. Inside you will find promo codes with up to 50% discounts that you can use when buying various products, including beauty and personal care must-haves, home improvement necessities, products for kids, products for pets, and more.