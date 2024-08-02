Sharon Stone Shared a Photo With One Black Eye and Left Fans Worried

During a trip, Sharon Stone posted a photo displaying a significant bruise on her left eye, sparking concern among her followers. The next day, she shared a video to explain the accident that led to her injury.

Sharon Stone, who is currently vacationing in Turkey, first shared the news of her injury in a post showing herself in an elevator, accompanied by the caption, “This trip has been tough, but I’m tougher.” Later, she explained what happened with a video. Stone’s candid explanation and positive outlook were met with supportive messages from fans. In her video caption, she wrote, “Black Eye update. Thank you all for your kind messages.”

In the video, Stone reassured her fans by recounting the accident. “I know you’re all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I’d let you know,” she began. “I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was and smacked my face on the marble.” She quickly dismissed any alarming speculations, adding, “No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine, and I’m having a great time, and I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone, and I’m having just the greatest time.”

Her vacation is part of an extended European tour that included a stop in Italy for the Taormina Film Festival, where she was honored with a lifetime achievement award. She also visited France and Rome. Just before sharing the black eye photo, she posted an image of herself with her 19-year-old son, Laird, walking together in Rome. This incident comes not long after Stone revealed in an interview that she lost $18 million in savings following her 2001 stroke, leaving her with “zero money.”

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News