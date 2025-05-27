“She Finally Dissolved the Fillers!” Eva Mendes Sparks a Buzz Online
Eva Mendes, beloved for her memorable performances in Hitch and Training Day and known as Ryan Gosling’s longtime partner, has recently caught the public’s eye. Her recent social media post has sparked quite a conversation—many believe she’s stepped away from facial fillers, revealing a fresh, radiant appearance that feels more like her classic self.
Mendes’ followers didn’t miss a beat. As soon as her post went live, it was flooded with praise and admiration. Fans were thrilled to see what they described as her “natural beauty” shining through once again.
Some of the standout reactions included:
- “Yes, she finally dissolved the fillers! She looks SO MUCH better, she’s such a natural beauty.”
- “Thank goooodness the filler is gone, she’s back 😍”
- “Her face looks WAYYY better. I was scared for her.”
- “Eva, thank goodness! You look like yourself. Good job.”
- “The relief I felt seeing her normal beautiful face 😩”
- “Wow, she looks amazing now without all those fillers! 🔥”
And a playful nod to Gosling, “Now tell Ryan to dissolve his too 😭”
Mendes isn’t the only celebrity making headlines for choosing a more natural look. Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have also become more open about stepping away from cosmetic procedures. Cox, in particular, reflected on her own experience, saying, “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years,” she said. “And I didn’t realize that I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”