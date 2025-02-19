Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Leaves the Internet Confused — People Agree on One Thing
Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been impressing the internet with her dance skills. A recently shared clip showcases her energetic and passionate performance to the song "APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars.
Shiloh, 18, was captured in a video performing intricate choreography at what appears to be her regular dance studio, Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. The clip showcases her executing the routine flawlessly alongside her classmates.
Dressed in sneakers, navy blue sweatpants, and a hoodie featuring a graphic of cyclists, she delivered a dynamic performance that caught the attention of viewers.
Many online commenters agreed that she had made significant progress compared to previous videos, applauding her dedication, perseverance, and passion for dance.
Someone remarked, "She is getting better. You can tell she loves it, and that is what matters." Another added, "She has improved a lot. This clip is much more technically difficult, and her movements are a lot more fluid."
Although she had improved, many people remained focused on the dance routine and were confused by the moves.
One person commented, "It is amazing what they call dancing..." A second chimed in, "This style of dancing doesn't appeal to me. I suppose it's interesting to watch; there's just nothing really beautiful about it." A third wrote, "It's good exercise for a teen, but she's no dancer. Apparently, this style requires no rhythm."
Shiloh is one of six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, along with her siblings Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Jolie has often spoken about her profound love for her children, calling them her "best friends." In a 2023 interview, she reflected on their strong bond, stating, "They are the closest people to me in my life, and they’re my close friends."
