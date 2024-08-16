Sofía Vergara Responds to Claims About Divorce Over Kids With Joe Manganiello

In a recent interview with Variety, actress Sofía Vergara has responded to the ongoing speculation surrounding her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, particularly regarding claims about their differing views on having children.

Sofía breaks silence on divorce speculation.



The 52-year-old Modern Family star addressed the conflicting narratives that have emerged since their split was announced in July 2023. Earlier this year, Vergara had stated in an interview with El País that their marriage ended because Manganiello, who is five years younger, wanted to have children, while she didn’t want to be an “old mom.”

Manganiello denies children as reason for split.



However, Manganiello recently denied this claim in an interview with Men’s Journal, stating that it was “simply not true” and that the real reason for their separation was that they had grown apart.

Vergara gave a diplomatic response.

When asked about Manganiello’s contradiction of her earlier statement, Vergara took a diplomatic approach. “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real,” she said. “I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ’Huh?’ What am I gonna do, call him? I don’t know if he even said that.”

Vergara’s previous stance on having more children



Vergara, who has an adult son from a previous marriage, had previously explained her stance on having more children at this stage in her life. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” she had said, adding that while she respects those who choose to have children later in life, it wasn’t the right path for her.

She is moving forward with a positive outlook.



The actress seems to be moving forward, sharing her go-to mantra: “Don’t think too much.” She emphasized the importance of staying active and not dwelling on things that can’t be changed. “When you sit too much with your thoughts, that’s when people get depressed and people get paralyzed,” Vergara explained.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in February 2024, ending their seven-year marriage.

While the exact reasons for their split remain a subject of speculation, both parties appear to be focusing on their respective futures. As the media continues to dissect their separation, Vergara’s latest comments suggest a desire to move past the public discourse surrounding her personal life. Her response highlights the often complicated nature of celebrity breakups and the challenges of navigating conflicting public narratives.

