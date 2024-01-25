Sofía Vergara Reveals She and Joe Manganiello Divorced Because She Refused to Give Him What He Wanted

Last year, Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara revealed they are getting a divorce after nearly 8 years of marriage. Their farewell has left many hearts saddened. Now, Sofía has opened up, providing additional details about the factors that led to the end of their relationship.

Joe and Sofía always appeared to be a perfect match.

Manganiello and Vergara became a couple in 2014, and their love story started with Manganiello being captivated by her even before they formally met. Proposing quickly, they got married in November 2015 and appeared genuinely happy throughout their marriage. Talking about their relationship, Joe shared that they just “knew right away.”

Joe Manganiello spoke fondly about his relationship, saying, “It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways. Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice, so I’d get this right.”

However, they chose to go their separate ways.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / East News

In the official statement about their separation, Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara expressed that they had made the tough decision to divorce. They requested respect for their privacy during this challenging time. However, insiders close to the couple shared additional insights into the circumstances leading to their decision to part.

People who were near Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello observed that although the couple shared a deep love and passion, their preferences diverged significantly. Manganiello enjoyed fun activities like playing video games and reading comic books, while Vergara leaned more towards a glamorous lifestyle, embracing fancy dinners and luxurious trips.

Sofía revealed the primary cause behind their divorce.

In a recent interview, Sofía honestly shared that their varied desires and priorities played a role in the decision to divorce. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she revealed.