Surprise, Surprise! Hilary Duff Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child in a Creative Way

Hilary Duff is growing her family! The Hollywood actress has excitedly announced to her fans and followers that she’s expecting her fourth child at 36 .

The ex-Disney star announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her third child alongside her husband Matthew Koma. They previously welcomed daughters Banks in 2018 and Mae in 2021. Additionally, Duff has an 11-year-old son named Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie. Duff and Coma became a couple in 2017 and tied the knot two years afterwards. This month, the pair will mark their fourth wedding anniversary.

The star decided to make the happy announcement creatively. Duff shared a snapshot of her family’s holiday card, showcasing a photo featuring her three children and Koma. The picture was taken in a bedroom where Duff placed her hand on her baby bump, appearing surprised. Her daughter Banks was hanging from the bed’s rafters while Mae sat on the floor with a guitar. Her son Luca sat in an armchair, holding a video game controller, while Koma struck a pose on the bed with one eyebrow raised. Accompanying a heartwarming family picture, Hilary wrote, “Surprise Surprise!”. The card’s caption humorously read, “So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew.”

After embarking on her journey into motherhood in 2012, Hilary said her experience was similar to a “teen mom.” Speaking on a podcast, she disclosed the challenges of starting out, mentioning, “It was hard because I didn’t have any friends that were having kids yet,” adding that she “just figured it out and loved it.”

“I met my first husband [Mike Comrie], and like two years later, maybe three years later, I just felt like really ready to open that chapter of my life,” she said. “I always wanted to be a young parent.”

The actress encountered difficulties juggling motherhood while being “a two-year-old and divorced.” Nonetheless, she expressed a deep-rooted sense of knowing that she was “meant to be a mom.”