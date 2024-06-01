“Not Appropriate,” Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Sparks Controversy in Slip Dress at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, recently turned heads and ignited a flurry of debates at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with her daring fashion choice. Pataky stepped out in a slip dress, leading to a wave of both admiration and disapproval. The sleek, satin gown highlighted her impeccable figure, yet its design left onlookers divided.

On May 23, the Hollywood Boulevard was abuzz with excitement as Chris Hemsworth, 40, was honored with a star on the iconic Walk of Fame. Hemsworth, known for his roles in blockbuster hits and beloved franchises, was surrounded by family and friends in a heartfelt celebration of his career. Among the notable attendees were Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Downey Jr., Hemsworth’s co-star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The presence of these luminaries added to the star-studded atmosphere, making the event a memorable milestone in Hemsworth’s illustrious career.

Chris Hemsworth’s family joined him for the celebratory occasion on Hollywood Boulevard as he received his star. The actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were photographed with their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, beaming with pride as they stood by their father’s side. Their daughter, India Rose, also attended the ceremony but chose to stay out of the spotlight. In a touching moment, Hemsworth expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife, saying, “I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive. And it doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt.”

A video of the event showed Pataky in a satin slip dress, prompting some to criticize her outfit choice with comments like, “She forgot to wear day clothes,” “That’s lingerie,” “Looks like a camisole,” “Not appropriate,” “Why is she in pajamas?” and “Bless her heart, she forgot to get actually dressed for her husband’s momentous occasion.” However, the backlash was met with strong support from others, who praised her look and questioned the negativity. Defenders chimed in with sentiments such as, “I can’t understand why people are complaining about what Elsa is wearing; she looks amazing,” and “All I saw was a beautiful family, celebrating a moment together. Why do we feel the need to diminish others when they are happy?” Ultimately, how someone chooses to dress is a deeply personal decision and nobody’s business but their own. Each individual has the right to express themselves through their clothing without facing judgment or criticism from others. Elsa Pataky looked incredible at the event, radiating confidence and elegance in her chosen outfit.

