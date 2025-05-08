The 10 Cool-Girl Denim Trends That’ll Make Sidewalks Your Runway

Denim on denim is a classic look that never goes out of style, no matter the season. Its versatility makes it easy to dress up or down. If you’re just getting into this trend, a simple starting point is to pair your denim pieces with a crisp white shirt for a fresh, effortless foundation.

For a polished, streamlined outfit, you can match your denim pieces in similar shades. Or, if you want to create more dimension, try combining different washes — like pairing a light jacket with darker jeans. Whether you stick to a coordinated look or play with contrast, doubling up on denim is always a stylish choice.