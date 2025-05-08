The 10 Cool-Girl Denim Trends That’ll Make Sidewalks Your Runway
Denim never goes out of style, and with the right outfit choices, it can easily look polished and put-together. Think high-waisted jeans with a crisp white shirt or a denim dress that fits just right — there are endless ways to dress up this classic fabric. Styled thoughtfully, denim can be so much more than casual wear; it can be a go-to option for everything from brunch to a night out.
1. Say goodbye to skinny jeans.
Skinny jeans have started to feel like a hallmark of millennial fashion — and Gen Z hasn’t been shy about pointing it out. Today’s trend leans toward wide-leg styles, which bring a more modern, elevated feel by echoing the shape of tailored dress pants. The relaxed fit not only looks more polished but also offers a noticeable boost in comfort.
2. Don’t be afraid of the Canadian tuxedo.
Denim on denim is a classic look that never goes out of style, no matter the season. Its versatility makes it easy to dress up or down. If you’re just getting into this trend, a simple starting point is to pair your denim pieces with a crisp white shirt for a fresh, effortless foundation.
For a polished, streamlined outfit, you can match your denim pieces in similar shades. Or, if you want to create more dimension, try combining different washes — like pairing a light jacket with darker jeans. Whether you stick to a coordinated look or play with contrast, doubling up on denim is always a stylish choice.
3. Embrace a baggier fit.
An awkward fit doesn’t have to ruin your jeans — it can actually be what makes your outfit stand out. As looser, more relaxed denim styles gain popularity, many are leaning into baggy fits for their comfort and versatility.
The trick to making these laid-back silhouettes work is all in the styling. For a sporty, casual feel, team your loose jeans with a relaxed top and a pair of cool sneakers. Want something a little more refined? Dress them up with a sleek blouse and some statement heels. Play around with different pairings until you find the vibe that suits you best — turning an unconventional fit into a confident style move.
4. Dress up your denim with a blazer.
Elevating your outfit can be as easy as incorporating a few refined pieces, like a sharp, tailored blazer. While mixing a blazer with jeans might seem unexpected to some, it’s actually a smart way to blend laid-back and polished styles for a chic, balanced look.
To nail this pairing, try adding a leather belt, a sporty crop top, and some sleek heels. It’s a simple formula for creating an effortlessly cool outfit.
5. Overalls aren’t just for the farm.
Styling denim overalls can be tricky, but Angèle proves they can be just as chic as any dress when done right. She keeps the outfit sleek and elevated by choosing a dark-wash denim with a structured, tailored fit, allowing the overalls to feel more refined than casual.
The addition of chic cat-eye sunglassed and a quilted Chanel bag instantly elevates the look, adding touches of luxury without overwhelming the simplicity of the overalls. Minimal gold jewellery and a soft glam beauty look complete the ensemble, showing that with the right pieces, even denim overalls can deliver a stunning, high-fashion moment. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’re Chanel.
6. Back pocket designs are taking a front seat.
Vogue reports that back pocket designs are having a major revival this year, making them a must for anyone wanting to upgrade their denim style. Picking jeans with standout back pocket details can instantly give your look a more stylish and feminine edge. Whether it’s intricate embroidery, striking stitching, or creative shapes, these little touches transform a basic pair of jeans into a true fashion statement.
7. March toward utilitarian cargo jeans.
Cargo pants might not traditionally be seen as elegant, but Kylie Jenner shows they can be styled to look incredibly chic. By teaming them with a pair of high heels and a soft, feminine top, she turns a casual staple into a polished ensemble that strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.
The sharp lines of the heels combined with the delicate texture of the top offset the rugged feel of the cargo pants, resulting in a look that feels both sophisticated and fresh.
8. Change the way you style your mom jeans.
Mom jeans, originally a trendy choice in the ’80s, haven’t fully regained the spotlight like some other retro styles in recent years. Finding the right way to wear them today can be tricky, as they sometimes carry a reputation for being outdated.
But fashion is all about creativity and self-expression. If you love the high-waisted, relaxed fit of mom jeans, there’s no reason not to try them. Pairing them with contemporary tops, accessories, and shoes can refresh this classic piece and make it feel fresh and personal. After all, your style is yours to explore!
9. Micro shorts are having a major moment.
Micro shorts are trending in a big way — and Gigi Hadid knows how to put her own spin on the look with a denim pair styled to perfection. Her combination of bold textures, like a cropped zebra-print knit and red blazer, makes the outfit feel both playful and polished.
Her look shows that micro shorts can be more than just a beach-day staple. With standout pieces and confident styling, they can hold their own as a fashion-forward choice for spring.
10. Patch the rips in your jeans.
Ripped jeans were once a go-to fashion statement, but they’ve lost much of their appeal in recent years and can now come across as dated. That said, style is ever-evolving, and what works for one person might not for another — there are no hard rules in fashion.
Right now, wide-leg jeans are leading the trend cycle with their chic, modern feel. Oversized, dramatic silhouettes are taking center stage. For a casual look, lean into relaxed, low-rise baggy styles seen in streetwear. Or, if you prefer something more refined, go for high-waisted wide-leg jeans with pleats and a crisp finish.
