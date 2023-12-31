The 15+ Best Shows on Apple TV That Will Keep You Glued to Your Screen

Alright, fellow couch enthusiasts and streaming aficionados, let’s talk about the best shows on Apple TV — the ones that are absolutely worth sacrificing sleep for. Whether you’re into mind-bending alternate realities, heartwarming positivity, nail-biting thrills, juicy media dramas, or hilarious workplace comedies, Apple TV has a buffet of bingeworthy content waiting for you. So, buckle up as we dive into the 18 best series that will keep you blissfully glued to your screen, one episode at a time.

1. Ted Lasso

For a feel-good experience that will leave you grinning from ear to ear, look no further than Ted Lasso. This wholesome comedy series throws a curveball, sending an American football coach named Ted Lasso, played with infectious optimism by Jason Sudeikis, across the Atlantic to manage a struggling British soccer team. Despite having zero experience with the beautiful game, Ted tackles his new job with unwavering cheer, folksy wisdom, and a stash of delicious biscuits. The series is more than just a sports comedy; it’s a celebration of kindness, compassion, and the power of believing in the best of people. The show’s charming characters, each facing their own personal struggles, find themselves uplifted by Ted’s relentless positivity and unconventional coaching methods. The witty dialogue, heartwarming moments, and unexpected bursts of emotional depth will have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next. Whether you’re a sports fan or not, the show is a universal crowd-pleaser that reminds us that a little optimism and a big heart can go a long way. So, grab your biscuits, gather your support group (even if it’s just you and your dog), and settle in for a delightful season of laughs, warmth, and the infectious belief that “Believe” is more than just a word.

2. Foundation

Prepare to voyage across galaxies and centuries in the epic sci-fi saga Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov’s legendary book series. Witness the fall of a galactic empire and the rise of a powerful group of exiles known as the Foundation, tasked with preserving humanity’s knowledge and rebuilding civilization amidst impending chaos. With Jared Harris leading an exceptional cast, the show weaves intricate plot lines spanning generations, unraveling prophecies, technological advancements, and the ever-present question of how to safeguard humanity’s future. Foundation boasts stunning visuals that bring Asimov’s sprawling universe to life, capturing the vastness of space alongside the intimate stories of those struggling to survive. The complex characters, each grappling with their own motivations and destinies, keep you enthralled as they navigate political intrigue, scientific breakthroughs, and the weight of their monumental mission. Whether you’re a seasoned sci-fi fan or simply seeking a mind-bending journey, it is a must-watch. It’s a show that sparks critical thinking about the future, exploring themes of knowledge, legacy, and the resilience of the human spirit. So, buckle up and prepare to be swept away by this epic saga that redefines the genre and leaves you yearning for more.

3. Lessons in Chemistry

This Brie Larson drama series follows the story of a single mother who is forced to give up her dreams of becoming a scientist. However, she gets a second chance when she is hired to host a cooking show. The show has been praised for its strong female lead, engaging storyline, and excellent writing. Lessons in Chemistry is more than just a period drama; it’s a heartwarming and empowering story about defying expectations and finding your voice. Larson delivers a stellar performance, capturing Elizabeth’s wit, vulnerability, and unwavering spirit as she navigates the often-sexist world of television while juggling motherhood and her scientific ambitions. The show’s sharp writing and witty dialogue bring to life the era’s social fabric and challenges, highlighting Elizabeth’s struggles with prejudice and her determination to carve a path for herself and other women. With its blend of humor, warmth, and feminist spirit, it is a must-watch for anyone who has ever faced adversity or dared to dream outside the box. So, tune in and witness Elizabeth’s inspiring journey as she proves that the kitchen can be just as much a laboratory for innovation and change as any scientific lab, all while serving up a delicious side of empowerment.

4. Shining Girls

This psychological thriller series stars Elisabeth Moss in the lead role. The show follows a time-traveling serial killer who preys on young women in different eras. With a unique premise, excellent performances, and a gripping storyline, Shining Girls is one of the best shows on Apple TV+. It is more than just a thriller; it’s a captivating exploration of trauma, resilience, and the haunting effects of violence. Moss shines in her dual role as Kirby, a woman struggling to reclaim her reality, and as the determined reporter who pursues the elusive killer across time. The show’s unique premise unfolds with a masterful blend of suspense and psychological insight, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they try to unravel the mystery alongside Kirby. With its stunning visuals, gripping performances, and a chilling exploration of the dark side of time travel, Shining Girls is a must-watch for anyone seeking a show that will stay with them long after the credits roll. So, prepare to witness a masterful performance by Moss and embark on a thrilling journey through time, confronting the shadows of the past and the monsters that lurk beneath the surface of the present.

5. The Crowded Room

This Tom Holland mystery series is based on the true story of Billy Milligan, a man with 24 different personalities. The show explores the life of Billy Milligan and the struggles he faced due to his condition. With a talented cast and an engaging storyline, The Crowded Room is a must-watch for anyone seeking a show that challenges assumptions and pushes the boundaries of what we think we know about the human mind. So, step into Billy’s labyrinthine world and prepare to be both fascinated and unsettled as you witness the struggle for control within a truly complex individual.

6. Silo

This dystopian sci-fi drama is set in a world where people are forced to live in underground silos due to a toxic environment. The show follows a group of people who are on a mission to uncover the truth about their world. With a unique premise, excellent performances, and stunning visuals, Silo is one of the greatest shows on Apple TV+. United with a ragtag group of rebels, Juliette embarks on a perilous mission to unearth the secrets buried beneath the silo’s gleaming metallic layers. Each descent into the unknown brings them closer to uncovering the sinister origins of their world, while facing the constant threat of suffocating gas, ruthless overseers, and their own fading hope. The show is a masterclass in world-building, immersing viewers in its oppressive atmosphere and meticulously crafted subterranean society. The show boasts stunning visuals, a gripping mystery that unfolds like a high-stakes puzzle, and exceptional performances from a diverse cast. Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette is a tour de force, embodying both vulnerability and fierce determination as she fights for survival and answers. So, if you’re seeking a show that blends social commentary with sci-fi thrills, look no further. It’s a thought-provoking journey into the depths of human resilience and the pursuit of truth, reminding us that even in the darkest confines, the spark of rebellion can ignite a revolution.

7. High Desert

This Patricia Arquette comedy series follows the story of a private investigator who is forced to confront her past when her mother dies. The show has been praised for its excellent writing, engaging storyline, and exceptional performances by the cast. Arquette plays Ruby Calhoun, a hard-boiled private investigator whose life gets shaken to its core when her estranged mother suddenly dies. Drawn back to the dusty plains of New Mexico, Ruby finds herself confronting a past filled with secrets and unraveling a suspicious death that throws her family’s legacy into question. High Desert is more than just a detective story; it’s a poignant exploration of loss, reconciliation, and finding strength in unexpected places. Arquette’s nuanced performance captures Ruby’s vulnerability and resilience, as she grapples with grief, uncovers buried truths, and navigates the complex dynamics of her family history. The supporting cast, featuring Harriet Dyer and Reed Birney, adds depth and intrigue to the narrative, creating a web of suspicion and hidden agendas. With its evocative setting, compelling storyline, and powerful performances, High Desert is a show that will keep you guessing until the very last episode. So, dust off your cowboy boots and settle in for a captivating journey into the heart of mystery and family drama under the unforgiving desert sun.

8. The Big Door Prize

This magical realism comedy series is based on the novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh. The show follows the residents of a small town who are given the opportunity to know their future through a mysterious machine. With a talented cast and a unique premise, The Big Door Prize is a must-watch for fans of magical realism. The show blends humor and heartwarming moments with philosophical questions about destiny, free will, and the choices we make. The talented cast, featuring Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, and Damon Gupton, brings warmth and authenticity to the residents navigating this unexpected turn of events. Each episode unfolds with a touch of surprise and a dose of wisdom, leaving you pondering your own “what ifs” long after the credits roll. It’s a delightful tale that reminds us that life’s biggest surprises often come from the most unexpected places, and sometimes, the greatest gift is discovering who we truly are.

9. Shrinking

Shrinking follows Jimmy, a therapist battling grief after the loss of his wife. Unable to cope with the traditional therapeutic approach, he decides to throw caution to the wind and start telling his clients exactly what he thinks, regardless of ethics or training. This radical, albeit unconventional, method leads to unexpected consequences, not just for his patients’ lives, but for his own as well. Prepare for humorous situations, emotional breakthroughs, and a heartwarming journey of self-discovery as Jimmy navigates the messy business of grief and human connection through his unorthodox therapeutic lens.

10. The Mosquito Coast

Buckle up for a high-octane journey with Justin Theroux at the helm in The Mosquito Coast, one of the best shows on Apple TV+. Theroux takes on the role of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor turned fugitive who uproots his family and embarks on a perilous odyssey across the Americas. Driven by a relentless pursuit of his utopian vision, Allie navigates treacherous landscapes and political turmoil, all while evading the clutches of a relentless government agent hot on his trail. The show delivers a gripping blend of family drama and edge-of-your-seat adventure. Theroux’s portrayal of Allie is both captivating and unnerving, capturing the desperate intensity of a man teetering between visionary genius and paranoid delusion. The supporting cast, including Melissa George as Allie’s fiercely loyal wife Margot, shines with equally nuanced performances. The Mosquito Coast is not just a show about a family on the run; it’s an exploration of idealism, desperation, and the lengths we’ll go to for what we believe in. With its breathtaking visuals, thought-provoking themes, and heart-stopping action sequences, it’s a show that will leave you breathless until the very last mile.

11. Physical

Don’t miss the dazzling Rose Byrne in Physical, a darkly comedic drama that rewinds to the vibrant (and slightly questionable) fashions of the 1980s. Byrne plays Sheila Rubin, a seemingly picture-perfect housewife trapped in a life of stifled dreams and simmering discontent. But everything changes when she discovers the electrifying world of aerobics. As Sheila takes to the stage in neon leg warmers and infectious enthusiasm, she unleashes a hidden power and a newfound desire for control. “Physical” masterfully blends dark humor with poignant insights into female empowerment and mental health. Byrne’s electrifying performance captures Sheila’s complex journey, showcasing her transformation from a repressed housewife to a fierce fitness queen with a ruthless appetite for success. The show’s sharp writing and witty dialogue will leave you chuckling one moment and deeply invested in Sheila’s struggle the next. So, grab your leg warmers and prepare to be captivated by Physical. It’s a show that’s both hilarious and heartbreaking, offering a unique blend of humor, drama, and 80s nostalgia that will have you glued to the screen until the very last lunge.

12. Losing Alice

This psychological thriller series stars Ayelet Zurer in the lead role. The show follows a filmmaker who becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter. With a unique premise and excellent performances, Losing Alice stands out as one of the premier shows available on Apple TV+. Zurer’s portrayal is mesmerizing, capturing Alice’s descent into madness with chilling intensity and heartbreaking vulnerability. Each frame becomes a twisted reflection of her inner turmoil, mirroring the psychological themes that permeate the narrative. The show’s unique structure, incorporating flashbacks and flash-forwards, adds to the disorienting experience, inviting viewers to piece together the fractured reality of Alice’s mind. With its gripping premise, stellar performances, and hauntingly beautiful visuals, Losing Alice isn’t just a show; it’s a psychological labyrinth that takes viewers on a thrilling and unsettling journey into the depths of ambition, envy, and the creative process. So, step through the looking glass and immerse yourself in this captivating tale of a woman losing herself in the pursuit of artistic redemption.

13. Mr. Corman

This Joseph Gordon-Levitt comedy-drama series follows the story of a man who is struggling to come to terms with his life after a breakup. The show has been praised for its excellent writing, engaging storyline, and exceptional performances by the cast. This poignant portrayal, coupled with the show’s blend of gentle humor and introspective moments, has garnered Mr. Corman a dedicated following. If you’re looking for a relatable and thought-provoking series that delves into the human condition with nuance and sensitivity, be sure to give it a chance.

14. The Shrink Next Door

This dark comedy series stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in the lead roles. The show follows the story of a psychiatrist who takes over the life of his patient. With a talented cast and a gripping storyline, The Shrink Next Door is a must-watch for fans of dark comedies. The series masterfully walks the tightrope between dark humor and psychological drama. Ferrell delivers his signature comedic timing, but with a subtle undercurrent of desperation, while Rudd chills to the bone as the deceptively benevolent doctor. The supporting cast, including Kathryn Hahn as Marty’s sister Phyllis, adds further depth and complexity to the narrative.

15. The Afterparty

Chris Miller and Phil Lord are the producers behind this comedic mystery series. The plot revolves around a circle of friends who, after attending a high school reunion, find themselves unraveling a murder mystery. Boasting a skilled cast and an original storyline, the plot itself is a delicious blend of nostalgia and suspense. As the former classmates delve deeper into the dark secrets hidden beneath the reunion’s veneer of friendly smiles, the show takes hilarious detours through each character’s perspective, each told in a unique cinematic style, from classic noir to musical extravaganza. This innovative approach keeps you guessing and giggling all the way to the shocking reveal. So, if you’re looking for a show that’s equal parts funny, suspenseful, and refreshingly original, The Afterparty stands out as one of Apple TV+’s top-notch shows.

16. The Problem with Jon Stewart

This news satire series is hosted by Jon Stewart. The show explores current events and issues through a comedic lens. With a talented host and a unique format, The Problem with Jon Stewart is a must-watch for fans of satire. The show’s format is anything but conventional. There are traditional interviews, of course, but Stewart also incorporates clever animated explainers, hilarious field reports from correspondents, and engaging panel discussions with experts from diverse backgrounds. This dynamic approach keeps the show fresh and engaging, ensuring that even the most complex topics are digestible and thought-provoking.

17. The Velvet Underground

Released in 2021, The Velvet Underground is more than just a music documentary; it’s a captivating immersion into the heart and soul of a band that defied convention and forever changed the landscape of rock and roll. Directed by the acclaimed Todd Haynes, the film takes viewers on a vibrant journey through the Velvet Underground’s history, weaving together a rich tapestry of archival footage, insightful interviews, and electrifying performances.

18. Mythic Quest

If you loved the twisted humor of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, prepare for a hilarious new adventure within the realm of video games with Mythic Quest. Created by Rob McElhenney himself, this satirical comedy delves into the chaotic world of a fictional game development studio, GrimPop, and its eccentric team. Follow Ian Grimm (McElhenney), the visionary but egomaniacal game director, as he clashes with his headstrong lead engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), navigates the monetization schemes of the ruthless Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi), and contends with the absurdity of online fandom and developer crunch. Mythic Quest is more than just a workplace comedy; it’s a sharp and witty satire of the video game industry. The show effortlessly pokes fun at overhyped sequels, microtransactions, and the often dysfunctional dynamics of creative teams. The humor ranges from slapstick silliness to biting social commentary, all delivered with the razor-sharp wit you’d expect from McElhenney and his talented cast. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or simply enjoy a good laugh, the show is a must-watch. It’s a series that celebrates the passion and creativity of game development while hilariously exposing its messy underbelly. So, grab your controller, settle in for some pixelated shenanigans, and prepare to be entertained by its blend of wit, absurdity, and surprisingly insightful commentary on the world of gaming.